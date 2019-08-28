Apple picking

Family Apple-Picking Day will take place noon-3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the property's heritage apple orchard, pick apples to take home, and try freshly pressed apple cider.

Those who are picking apples should bring a bag or pail from home.

Carrie Chapman Catt grew up in Charles City, and was an important figure in the women's suffrage movement in the United States. Her childhood home has been converted into a learning center and museum.

The home is located at 2379 Timber Ave., Charles City. For additional information, visit www.catt.org.

