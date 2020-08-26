 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hinton man sent to federal prison for child pornography
0 comments

Hinton man sent to federal prison for child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0

A Hinton man is headed to federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Based on evidence presented at the hearing, from August 2017 to February 2019, Shayne Yates, 49, of Hinton, possessed more than 150 sexually explicit images of minor children. This included a minor under 12 years old. The images were contained on a Kindle Fire tablet.

Yates was sentenced to 33 months, or 2.75 years, in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand in Sioux City. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release following his prison term. Yates is in the U.S. Marshal's custody until he can be transported to federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative established in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice. For more information, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Internet safety information can be found under the "resources" tab.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
Cops courts weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News