YIELD students aim to restore Prairie Playground in East Park

Students from Mason City High School and Newman Catholic High School are helping better the community in the Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development’s (YIELD) yearly Community Impact Project.
This year, the group – comprised of juniors identified as potential leaders in the future by school administrators and faculty – decided its project will be to restore Mason City’s Prairie Playground in East Park.
YIELD began talking about what its project would be at the start of the school year and decided that fixing up Prairie Playground would be the best route to go in October.
“We’ve all played on Prairie Playground growing up here,” Mason City junior Gretchen Garrett said. “We just thought it would be so cool to fix it up so other kids can have the same experience that we did.”
The group assessed the condition of the playground and completed a safety report card from the National Program for Playground Safety. Prairie Playground scored a C- on an A-F scale, as it has broken equipment, unsuitable fall surfacing and other fixable issues.
“We are looking at staining it and making sure that it is fixed again,” Newman Catholic junior Eli Brinkley said. “There are minor fixes here and there. Warped boards, plastic has been broken off on places on the slides, things like that we’re just looking to improve to make the playground safer.”
Support Local Journalism
An issue that needs to be addressed is the mulch that's currently on the ground that isn't up to code. Also, there is equipment that's broken or missing.
From there, the students met with city staff to evaluate the status of the project and address concerns with the playground. They gathered estimates for the mulch and completed an inventory of equipment repairs to get a final estimate of the total cost of the project.
Both Brinkley and Garrett say that the group is around $2,000 short of its $8,000 goal. They have a message for anyone that has considered donating.
“I would just ask them to think about their childhoods and what helped them enjoyed it,” Brinkley said. “A big part of being a kid is going out and playing with your friends at a park. The opportunity to give to a project that can enhance the experience of children is a great opportunity.”
Garrett says East Park is a special place to all the students in the group. Giving back to the community and children for years to come is important to them.
“I live just a few blocks from East Park. I’ve grown up going to Prairie Playground and all over East Park,” Garrett said. “Sometimes just little play dates there and going to Borealis when that was still open. I have a personal connection to it. I love Prairie Playground and it’s just a fun place to go.”
Donations are being accepted until the end of December, and the plan to complete the project will be carried out in the spring. If you'd like to donate, donations can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce (9 N Federal Ave, Mason City, 50401) and note “YIELD project” in the memo.
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
Scott Johnson is a busy guy in Rockford. After being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the community initially raised over $22,000…
Before I explain why I chose this story, credit goes to Mason City Schools and Cerro Gordo Public Health, who have been very transparent with …
St. Ansgar was a dominant team on the gridiron again this year, and their toughness has been put on display for a number of years with the tra…
I enjoy writing personality profiles, and John Lander is one of the most interesting people I've met in my six months here in North Iowa. As a…
Covering an event at state is fun for any sport. But getting to cover a state championship team was a new one to me, and I enjoyed every secon…
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!