YIELD students aim to restore Prairie Playground in East Park

An issue that needs to be addressed is the mulch that's currently on the ground that isn't up to code. Also, there is equipment that's broken or missing.

From there, the students met with city staff to evaluate the status of the project and address concerns with the playground. They gathered estimates for the mulch and completed an inventory of equipment repairs to get a final estimate of the total cost of the project.

Both Brinkley and Garrett say that the group is around $2,000 short of its $8,000 goal. They have a message for anyone that has considered donating.

“I would just ask them to think about their childhoods and what helped them enjoyed it,” Brinkley said. “A big part of being a kid is going out and playing with your friends at a park. The opportunity to give to a project that can enhance the experience of children is a great opportunity.”

Garrett says East Park is a special place to all the students in the group. Giving back to the community and children for years to come is important to them.