West Hancock Update

What’s going at West Hancock? Well, a lot as usual. During the nine months of school there never seems to be a dull moment around here. We are always working on academic improvement, and of course one season always runs right into the next on the extracurricular side.

We have done our best over the last 21 months to keep things as normal as possible. Because of this our assessment scores across the district have stayed comparable with our past scores. We have exceeded the gains made by many other districts across the state and nation during this time. We are proud of our students and staff for saying the course during this difficult time.

We continue to make improvements to our facilities and infrastructure by replacing flooring, interior and exterior doors, windows, roofing, vehicles, lockers, technology, sound systems, drinking fountains and faucets, kitchen equipment, ventilation and HVAC systems, alarm systems, lighting, classroom equipment, cement, bleachers, scoreboards, and more. We have done some major renovations in our high school the last few years that have extended the longevity of that facility and made it a better place to work and go to school. We are currently collecting funding for a new greenhouse. We are still looking for donations to help with that $100,000 project.

All of this work has been done without raising your taxes and at the same time paying off the elementary building early. In 2025 the district will be debt free. It might be time at that point for the district to look at a larger renovation project to improve our district even more. Attracting students and family’s needs to be a priority for our district and communities if we want to remain viable into the distant future.

We have made substantial improvements to all curriculum in recent years. An emphasis was put on purchasing new Math and Literacy resources recently. We continue to upgrade science, computer science and other curriculum.

A big thank you needs to go out to Renee Diemer, JAKS Puppies, our booster clubs, Michaels Foods, First Citizens Bank, First State Bank, the Ministerial Group, IMT, and other community businesses and members, for their recent support.

West Hancock CSD wishes everyone a joyous holiday season.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

