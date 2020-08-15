Weight room challenges – a heavy lift this summer

Clear Lake head football coach Jared DeVries says in the past, his players would work out twice a week. Now, coaches are there four days instead of two, because players rotate in small groups in order to use the weight room.

“We went from having one lifting session to having to provide four, if not five, sessions,” DeVries said. “That puts a strain on a coaching staff if you know what I mean.”

While they are recommended, the Clear Lake district isn’t mandating masks for weight rooms. But only one athlete is allowed per rack and the racks are spread out to keep kids physically distanced.

“We have chosen as a school district and a program to limit one kid per rack, which obviously means you don’t have a spotter,” DeVries said. “Our weights are a little bit lighter.”

Also important to DeVries is the fact that an assistant coach, A.J. Feuerbach, actually owns a business that deals with disinfecting. Feuerbach goes in and disinfects the weight room after every session in an effort to keep the weight room as sanitary as possible.

In Mason City, groups of only nine athletes are allowed into the weight room and masks are required. Workouts are separated into one-hour time blocks.