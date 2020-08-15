Weight room challenges – a heavy lift this summer

Every aspect of playing summer and fall sports becomes even more challenging with guidelines and regulations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The challenge of keeping student-athletes safe while actually improving their game, of course, includes keeping weight rooms open and clean.
This is tough, because weight rooms are not known for being the most sanitary places. In fact, according to a study done by fitrated.com, free weights actually hold 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.
Mason City athletic director Tracy Johnson says getting students to spend extra time on cleanliness is important.
“I think the big thing for us, it’s just a matter of getting kids in the habit of this is the new normal,” Johnson said. “When you’re done lifting, you’re going to spray the bench and wipe it down.”
Student-athletes and coaches weren’t allowed to use school weight rooms until July 1, which made it challenging for athletes who were preparing for the fall or staying in shape for summer sports.
The state released guidelines for weight room usage on June 25 that coaches were supposed to enforce after weight rooms were opened up. Some of those guidelines highlighted the usage of masks when social distancing can’t be maintained and keeping smaller groups in the weight room.
Clear Lake head football coach Jared DeVries says in the past, his players would work out twice a week. Now, coaches are there four days instead of two, because players rotate in small groups in order to use the weight room.
“We went from having one lifting session to having to provide four, if not five, sessions,” DeVries said. “That puts a strain on a coaching staff if you know what I mean.”
While they are recommended, the Clear Lake district isn’t mandating masks for weight rooms. But only one athlete is allowed per rack and the racks are spread out to keep kids physically distanced.
“We have chosen as a school district and a program to limit one kid per rack, which obviously means you don’t have a spotter,” DeVries said. “Our weights are a little bit lighter.”
Also important to DeVries is the fact that an assistant coach, A.J. Feuerbach, actually owns a business that deals with disinfecting. Feuerbach goes in and disinfects the weight room after every session in an effort to keep the weight room as sanitary as possible.
In Mason City, groups of only nine athletes are allowed into the weight room and masks are required. Workouts are separated into one-hour time blocks.
“We just kind of scheduled our kids a lot like we’re doing with our practices, where they come in in smaller groups of the same pods, so they don’t have to worry about cross-contamination with COVID,” Johnson said.
Johnson also says that outdoor workouts can play a pivotal role in social distancing.
"You have to be creative, especially when it’s fall and it’s nice out, we’ll utilize our outdoors for lifting," Johnson said. "Whether we bring med balls or anything like that. Stuff we can do outside the weight room, we’ll do that to create social distancing and those types of things."
Custodial staff cleans the weight room every day and athletes clean equipment after every use. This is something that’s common in commercial gyms like Planet Fitness or Anytime Fitness. Getting students to clean after every use is something that Johnson says will probably be more common going forward.
“I think if we ever get back to when we can have larger numbers in the weight room, I think it’s still going to be a sanitation where we’re going to spray down after every lift and have hand sanitizer,” Johnson said.
For now, athletes are learning to embrace a new way of doing things in the workout world.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
