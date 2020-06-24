Watch now: Ritter throws no-hitter shutout at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Junior Eric Ritter was untouchable on the mound tonight for the Clear Lake baseball team.
Ritter struck out 13 batters, delivering a no-hitter on 110 pitches at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) on Wednesday night. The Lions took down the Bulldogs, 6-0, in North Central Conference action.
The win was Ritter's third on the young season and the first varsity no-hitter of his career. He seemed to get better as the night went on, striking out seven of the last nine Bulldog batters.
"Just super proud of his efforts," Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said. "He maxed out at 110 pitches, the max allowed, but he said he felt good and I wanted to keep him in there to get the complete game."
The only hiccup for Ritter came in the second inning, when he walked two batters and a fielder's choice loaded up the bases. The Lions were able to get out of it and the Bulldogs stranded three runners.
Ritter was able to pump his fastball tonight and keep batters guessing on his off-speed pitch.
"It feels really good, just having the 13 strikeouts," Ritter said. "I'm just excited that it happened. Everyone behind me was a great help. My curveball was working good. I think I had four or five strikeouts on just that."
The Lions were able to score two runs in each of the first, fourth and sixth inning. HDC was only able to get five runners on base, stranding three of them in the bottom of the second.
The win moves the Lions to 3-4 on the season. A Bulldog loss makes their record 3-3.
