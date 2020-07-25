You are the owner of this article.
Two seniors highlighted for Mohawks on CIML all-conference softball teams
Two seniors highlighted for Mohawks on CIML all-conference softball teams

The Central Iowa Metro League Iowa Conference All-Conference softball teams were released this week and five Mason City players were selected.

The two seniors who led the Mohawks softball team also happened to be the two players picked on the first team. Seniors Sami Miller and Bri Notermann were selected as infielders.

Bri Notermann was selected as first team all-conference.

Notermann was a solid player at first base who held a .973 fielding percentage. She also had 17 RBI this year and finished with a batting average of .281 and an on-base-percentage of .481.

Miller played shortstop for the Mohawks and was a team leader at one of the toughest positions in softball. She batted .403 batting this season, hitting seven doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Three different Mohawks were picked on the second team. Full CIML Iowa Conference All-Conference teams are below. Players in bold are local players.

Iowa Conference first team

SS - Sr. Alex Honnold, Valley

2B - So. Gianna Lara, Valley

CF - Sr. Haley Etzel, Valley

P - Jr. Abigail White, Valley

SS - Jr. Abbi Cataldo, Southeast Polk

CF - Sr. Kaysee Dale, Southeast Polk

P/IF - So. Jalen Adams, Ft. Dodge

C - Jr. Tristin Doster, Ft. Dodge

1B - Sr. Loghen Schnetzer, Ft. Dodge

SS - So. Tory Bennett, Ft. Dodge

P - Jr. Elly Bates, Waukee

SS - Jr. Heidi Wheeler, Waukee

C - Sr. Natalie Wellet, Waukee

2B - So. Reagan Bartholomew, Waukee

SS - Sr. Sami Miller, Mason City

1B - Sr. Bri Notermann, Mason City

3B - Sr. Madison Finch, Marshalltown

SS/C - Sr. Erica Johnson, Marshalltown

Iowa Conference second team

C - Sr. Katie Newman, Valley

RF - Jr. Greta Dahlen, Valley

1B - Sr. Olivia Roush, Valley

3B - Sr. Gretta Hartz, Southeast Polk

2B - Sr. Bri Vasey, Southeast Polk

P - Sr. Lexi Hilzer, Southeast Polk

3B/P - So. Haley Wills, Ft. Dodge

CF - Jr. Sophia Klinger, Ft. Dodge

2B/C - So. Martyne Lowrey, Ft. Dodge

LF - Jr. Macy Weiss, Waukee

1B - Jr. Mikayla Hannam, Waukee

CF - Jr. Ella Parker, Waukee

LF - Jr. Shaye Theobald, Mason City

C - So. Lainna Duncan, Mason City

2B - So. Sam Norcross, Mason City

CF - Sr. Gabby Himes, Marshalltown

LF/CF - Jr. Kyra Feldman, Marshalltown

Iowa Conference honorable mention

Chloe Wertz, Ft. Dodge

Malia Lowrey, Ft. Dodge

Maia Davis, Ft. Dodge

Emma McWherter, Marshalltown

Kailee Pollard, Marshalltown

Avery Mull, Marshalltown

Paige Whertzberger, Marshalltown

Jadyn Palmer, Marshalltown

Autumn Finch, Marshalltown

Addi Brunner, Southeast Polk

Taylor Franzen, Southeast Polk

Nikki Griggs, Southeast Polk

Chloe Kottlowski, Southeast Polk

Sydney Potter, Southeast Polk

Claire Fossell, Waukee

Sami Felt, Waukee

Lily Chiafos, Waukee

Lauryn Foudree, Valley

Madison Miller, Valley

Bailey Walke, Valley

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

