Two seniors highlighted for Mohawks on CIML all-conference softball teams

The Central Iowa Metro League Iowa Conference All-Conference softball teams were released this week and five Mason City players were selected.
The two seniors who led the Mohawks softball team also happened to be the two players picked on the first team. Seniors Sami Miller and Bri Notermann were selected as infielders.
Notermann was a solid player at first base who held a .973 fielding percentage. She also had 17 RBI this year and finished with a batting average of .281 and an on-base-percentage of .481.
Miller played shortstop for the Mohawks and was a team leader at one of the toughest positions in softball. She batted .403 batting this season, hitting seven doubles, a triple and three home runs.
Three different Mohawks were picked on the second team. Full CIML Iowa Conference All-Conference teams are below. Players in bold are local players.
Iowa Conference first team
SS - Sr. Alex Honnold, Valley
2B - So. Gianna Lara, Valley
CF - Sr. Haley Etzel, Valley
P - Jr. Abigail White, Valley
SS - Jr. Abbi Cataldo, Southeast Polk
CF - Sr. Kaysee Dale, Southeast Polk
P/IF - So. Jalen Adams, Ft. Dodge
C - Jr. Tristin Doster, Ft. Dodge
1B - Sr. Loghen Schnetzer, Ft. Dodge
SS - So. Tory Bennett, Ft. Dodge
P - Jr. Elly Bates, Waukee
SS - Jr. Heidi Wheeler, Waukee
C - Sr. Natalie Wellet, Waukee
2B - So. Reagan Bartholomew, Waukee
SS - Sr. Sami Miller, Mason City
1B - Sr. Bri Notermann, Mason City
3B - Sr. Madison Finch, Marshalltown
SS/C - Sr. Erica Johnson, Marshalltown
Iowa Conference second team
C - Sr. Katie Newman, Valley
RF - Jr. Greta Dahlen, Valley
1B - Sr. Olivia Roush, Valley
3B - Sr. Gretta Hartz, Southeast Polk
2B - Sr. Bri Vasey, Southeast Polk
P - Sr. Lexi Hilzer, Southeast Polk
3B/P - So. Haley Wills, Ft. Dodge
CF - Jr. Sophia Klinger, Ft. Dodge
2B/C - So. Martyne Lowrey, Ft. Dodge
LF - Jr. Macy Weiss, Waukee
1B - Jr. Mikayla Hannam, Waukee
CF - Jr. Ella Parker, Waukee
LF - Jr. Shaye Theobald, Mason City
C - So. Lainna Duncan, Mason City
2B - So. Sam Norcross, Mason City
CF - Sr. Gabby Himes, Marshalltown
LF/CF - Jr. Kyra Feldman, Marshalltown
Iowa Conference honorable mention
Chloe Wertz, Ft. Dodge
Malia Lowrey, Ft. Dodge
Maia Davis, Ft. Dodge
Emma McWherter, Marshalltown
Kailee Pollard, Marshalltown
Avery Mull, Marshalltown
Paige Whertzberger, Marshalltown
Jadyn Palmer, Marshalltown
Autumn Finch, Marshalltown
Addi Brunner, Southeast Polk
Taylor Franzen, Southeast Polk
Nikki Griggs, Southeast Polk
Chloe Kottlowski, Southeast Polk
Sydney Potter, Southeast Polk
Claire Fossell, Waukee
Sami Felt, Waukee
Lily Chiafos, Waukee
Lauryn Foudree, Valley
Madison Miller, Valley
Bailey Walke, Valley
