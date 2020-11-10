Two North Iowa teachers die, one diagnosed with COVID-19

Two North Iowa school districts are dealing with the deaths of staff members who died over the weekend.
A special education teacher from Charles City died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 talented and gifted teacher from Belmond-Klemme was found dead in his apartment.
Darla Arends, a special education teacher at Charles City, died on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September.
She had taught at the district for 25 years, according to a statement sent out by the district to families in the community.
"Students and staff will react in different ways," the statement said. "We should expect a variety of emotions and behaviors. What we need right now is for students, parents, and the community to be supportive of those who are directly impacted by Ms. Arends’ death."
The district says that Arends was a beloved and valuable member of the Charles City family and that she will be deeply missed.
Counseling and additional support for staff and students has been made available this week for both face-to-face and online communication.
In the Belmond-Klemme district, talented and gifted teacher Jason Englert, 38, was found dead in his home on Sunday afternoon. The district says it is very limited in what it can say about the death, but confirmed it was sudden.
In addition to his role as a teacher, Englert also coached junior high volleyball, junior high girls basketball and planned on coaching varsity girls track this spring.
"Mr. Englert had a cheerful demeanor and a positive attitude, and he had wonderful rapport with his students," Belmond-Klemme Superintendent Dan Frazier said in a statement.
Frazier says when more information becomes available, the district will share what it can.
The district has activated its crisis plan, and additional counseling and support is available for students and staff this week.
