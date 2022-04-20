 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in North Iowa crash

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff weblogo
Lisa Grouette

Two Ventura teens were taken to the hospital after a two-car collision Wednesday morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said in a report that just after 7:30 a.m. on April 20, a 2017 Nissan van driven by 17-year-old Sarah Sokel collided with a 2018 Chevy Tahoe driven by Breanna Furst, 22, of Clear Lake.

Authorities say Sokel was driving east on 300th street when she failed to stop at the marked intersection at Balsam Avenue, striking a north-bound Furst. Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch.

Sokel and her passenger, 15-year-old Chloe Sokel, both of Ventura were transported by private vehicle to receive medical attention. All parties were using seatbelts.

The collision remains under investigation.

Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

