'They kept battling': Rockford shows no quit in extra inning loss to Nashua-Plainfield

Rockford head coach Mark Mohl stood looking ahead at the dark night, the lights, and his players leaving the dugout.
His guys had just given all they had in a 10-inning, 15-14 loss against Nashua-Plainfield in Class 1A, District 5 action on Tuesday night. The effort was evident, as the Warriors came back multiple times to keep the game, and their postseason hopes, alive.
It was hard for him not to get a little emotional.
“I’ve never seen a greater group of young men in coaching in 26 years,” Mohl said. “It’s tough to see kids lose like that, but when you get to coach kids like this… I shouldn’t have gotten paid to coach these kids.”
For Mohl to say that about the Warriors is a compliment that shouldn’t go unnoticed. After all, Mohl has coached many talented teams at Osage High School and North Iowa Area Community College over 26 years.
“I’m just glad I got to coach them,” Mohl said. “There’s not too many coaches who get to coach kids like this.”
Down 13-7 in the seventh inning, you’d be hard-pressed to find a team in the state that wouldn’t pack it in and quit. Not this Warriors team. Freshman Landen Arends hit a bases-loaded RBI single, followed by a senior Trey Norby double that brought in two runners. Then, junior Will Bushbaum brought in another runner on his groundout.
The Warriors had scored four runs to make the score 13-11 with two outs and two runners on base. Suddenly, the impossible seemed possible.
“We’re always the late team,” Norby said. “We never jump on early, which is one of our weaknesses. But it’s one of our strengths when we’re down.”
Senior Brett Hansen stepped up to the plate with a lot riding on his shoulders. He delivered, pounding a shot to the left field fence, bringing in the tying runs to send the game into extras.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Hansen said. “I was up. Two outs, two runners on the base. (I) hit it to the deepest part of the field to get two runs in and tie it up. Chills, man, chills.”
Neither team was able to bring in a runner in the eighth frame. In the ninth inning, Nashua-Plainfield plated a runner. Again, Rockford responded to keep the game going.
When the Huskies scored one run in the top of the 10th inning, the Warriors, it seemed, were out of gas.
“We just couldn’t get that final clutch hit, but that’s baseball,” Mohl said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Both teams have great kids, great young men. It just came down to maybe they made one more play than us or maybe we made one more mistake than them.”
Although the game ended in a loss, maybe nothing epitomized the team’s season like this one postseason contest. The guys are fighters, something Mohl knows to be true.
“These guys have been through a lot,” Mohl said. “A couple years ago the wind blows down the field basically. They lose their coach from last year. They’re kind of thrown in with us. Those kids worked so hard.”
For close to 20 minutes, Mohl addressed his team after the loss. A group of dejected, emotional players sat listening intently to their coach. The last post-game gathering of a largely successful season, Mohl spoke from the heart to his boys.
“Our kids are gritty, they play hard, they don’t give up,” Mohl said. “We were down 13-7 going into the bottom of the seventh. We probably could’ve, should’ve, quit, but they didn’t. They kept battling.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
