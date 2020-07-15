'They kept battling': Rockford shows no quit in extra inning loss to Nashua-Plainfield

The Warriors had scored four runs to make the score 13-11 with two outs and two runners on base. Suddenly, the impossible seemed possible.

“We’re always the late team,” Norby said. “We never jump on early, which is one of our weaknesses. But it’s one of our strengths when we’re down.”

Senior Brett Hansen stepped up to the plate with a lot riding on his shoulders. He delivered, pounding a shot to the left field fence, bringing in the tying runs to send the game into extras.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Hansen said. “I was up. Two outs, two runners on the base. (I) hit it to the deepest part of the field to get two runs in and tie it up. Chills, man, chills.”

Neither team was able to bring in a runner in the eighth frame. In the ninth inning, Nashua-Plainfield plated a runner. Again, Rockford responded to keep the game going.

When the Huskies scored one run in the top of the 10th inning, the Warriors, it seemed, were out of gas.

“We just couldn’t get that final clutch hit, but that’s baseball,” Mohl said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Both teams have great kids, great young men. It just came down to maybe they made one more play than us or maybe we made one more mistake than them.”