Tall task ahead for teachers: Educators share thoughts about upcoming school year

“The classroom, every time after class I’ll sanitize the desks and door-handles and everything,” Dunn said. “I guess I’m not as worried as some because I saw it work this summer. Yes, it’s going to require some more work, but I’m not concerned about that.”

Dunn says there is no fool-proof plan and that administrators are doing the best they can to mitigate the risks for students and staff. He just hopes he can see his students in-person all fall.

“I guess what I would say is successful is that if we can find a way, whether it’s in the classroom or a blended system, covering the majority of the material that we would cover in a normal year,” Dunn said. “There’s stuff that you need to know and there’s stuff that’s fun to know. This could be a year where it’s more of the stuff you need to know and not quite as much of the fun stuff.”

Regardless of what’s being taught, not all educators across the nation are as confident that things will go smoothly. Some teachers are concerned with what happens if they catch COVID-19 or are exposed to a student who catch the virus.

Kerri Foley, a high school math teacher at Mason City, is confident that the district is doing everything it can to make things safe for students and staff when they return. She does hope her district requires masks, though.