Small, but mighty: Fiser helps lead the way for Mason City softball

Standing at just 5-foot-0, eighth-grader Gwen Fiser isn’t exactly the most intimidating pitcher the Central Iowa Metro League has ever seen. In fact, the Class 5A conference doesn’t normally see eighth-graders competing in varsity contests.
Nevertheless, Fiser competes. And she can play ball.
Fiser went the distance Tuesday night in the second game of doubleheader action against Marshalltown, giving up only two runs in six innings of play. The Mohawks beat the Bobcats 13-2 in CIML action.
“She’s got to be one of the littlest kids that pitches in the state,” head coach Bob Horner said with a laugh. “You would think she’s back in the pee wee league. But, she’s got great mechanics and she moves the ball. Her change-up is really effective. She’s done a great job.”
Mason City also won the first game of the doubleheader, 14-11. The wins against Marshalltown were the first two wins of the season for the Mohawks, and the first varsity win in the circle for Fiser.
“It was really cool," Fiser said. “I thought it was crazy that we pulled out the win. I was just letting them hit the ball. I’m confident in the players behind me, because I know they’re going to make good plays."
Before the season, Horner knew he would have to rely on his youngsters to contribute heavily to the team. Fiser, on the other hand, wasn’t sure what her role would be on the Mohawks varsity squad.
“It was kind of late notice. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be starting,” Fiser said. “I didn’t know what position I was going to play. When I found out, I was kind of shocked, because I’m really young and you don’t see that a lot.”
When she’s not in the circle, Fiser plays second base. She also bats in the lineup. In the second game of the contest, she had two hits and put the ball in play in all four at-bats.
Not bad for someone who isn’t even in high school yet.
“I was a little nervous, but once I was out there, I’ve played my whole life so, I knew that I just had to be confident,” Fiser said.
The Mohawks' top two pitchers are both in eighth grade. Fiser, along with Adyson Evans, pitch in most contests. Evans pitched in the first game on Tuesday. Horner knows it’s unusual to rely so heavily on younger players, especially in one of the best conferences in the state.
"We're awful young, I'm throwing two eighth-graders," Horner said. "Both the eighth grade kids, they compliment each other really well."
A year ago, Fiser and Evans were playing middle school ball. The game is much different in high school at the varsity level. Luckily, the girls have played together for so long, that it doesn’t feel too different.
“I think one thing with these two, with Gwen and with Adyson, both their dads got a traveling team together, so they’ve been playing together for a couple years,” Horner said. “I think traveling and playing has really helped the kids.”
Despite playing well, Fiser has had some learning moments in her first couple of weeks.
“I’ve learned that you always have to go hard,” Fiser said. “You have to pitch hard every pitch. You always have to drive and do your best.”
Fiser and the Mohawks return to action on Friday at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Mason City softball - Evans
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (2).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (3).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (4).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (5).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (6).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (7).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (8).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (9).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (10).jpg
Mason City softball - Fiser
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (12).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (13).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (14).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (15).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (16).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (17).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (18).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (19).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (20).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (21).jpg
Mason City softball vs Marshalltown 06.23 (22).jpg
VIDEO: Mason City softball vs Marshalltown, June 23, 2020
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
