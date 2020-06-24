Small, but mighty: Fiser helps lead the way for Mason City softball

“It was kind of late notice. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be starting,” Fiser said. “I didn’t know what position I was going to play. When I found out, I was kind of shocked, because I’m really young and you don’t see that a lot.”

When she’s not in the circle, Fiser plays second base. She also bats in the lineup. In the second game of the contest, she had two hits and put the ball in play in all four at-bats.

Not bad for someone who isn’t even in high school yet.

“I was a little nervous, but once I was out there, I’ve played my whole life so, I knew that I just had to be confident,” Fiser said.

The Mohawks' top two pitchers are both in eighth grade. Fiser, along with Adyson Evans, pitch in most contests. Evans pitched in the first game on Tuesday. Horner knows it’s unusual to rely so heavily on younger players, especially in one of the best conferences in the state.

"We're awful young, I'm throwing two eighth-graders," Horner said. "Both the eighth grade kids, they compliment each other really well."