Sixth inning woes doom Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Heading into the top of the sixth inning on Monday night, Hampton-Dumont-CAL led Class 4A No. 14 Webster City, 3-2, in North Central Conference action.
That was the final time the Bulldogs held the lead, as the Lynx piled on six runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to win the game, 10-3.
Kelly Stoakes hit a two-run home run to start off the inning and the Lynx were able to capitalize off errors and timely hits to score four more throughout the sixth.
"That was huge in terms of morale for us and taking morale away from them" Webster City head coach Jess Howard said. "We were able to attack ball, both inside and outside and did a good job getting runs across the plate that inning."
The Bulldogs jumped ahead early, scoring two runs in the first inning when Avery Hanson and Aspen Harlan hit back-to-back RBI doubles.
The Lynx were able to earn back two of its own and tie the game, 2-2, in the third inning.
A sacrifice fly to center field by Tara Krull put the Bulldogs ahead, 3-2, in the bottom of the fifth before the big sixth inning from the Lynx.
"We need to find that momentum to push us through and keep the energy up in those innings," Hampton-Dumont-CAL head coach Kelsey Enslin said. "They kind of came on strong and we kind of fell off."
