Sixth inning woes doom Hampton-Dumont-CAL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heading into the top of the sixth inning on Monday night, Hampton-Dumont-CAL led Class 4A No. 14 Webster City, 3-2, in North Central Conference action.

That was the final time the Bulldogs held the lead, as the Lynx piled on six runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to win the game, 10-3.

Kelly Stoakes hit a two-run home run to start off the inning and the Lynx were able to capitalize off errors and timely hits to score four more throughout the sixth.

"That was huge in terms of morale for us and taking morale away from them" Webster City head coach Jess Howard said. "We were able to attack ball, both inside and outside and did a good job getting runs across the plate that inning."

The Bulldogs jumped ahead early, scoring two runs in the first inning when Avery Hanson and Aspen Harlan hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

The Lynx were able to earn back two of its own and tie the game, 2-2, in the third inning.

A sacrifice fly to center field by Tara Krull put the Bulldogs ahead, 3-2, in the bottom of the fifth before the big sixth inning from the Lynx.