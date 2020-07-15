Rockford drops heartbreaker in wild extra-inning contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fans, coaches and players won't forget about Tuesday night's postseason matchup between the Rockford baseball team and Nashua-Plainfield anytime soon.

Down 13-7 heading into the final inning, Rockford needed a miracle to force extra innings or win the game against Nashua-Plainfield. Somehow, the Warriors pushed through and scored six runs to send the game into extras.

Again, Rockford found themselves down a run after the Huskies scored one run in the top of the ninth inning. Again, the Warriors kept the game alive when they answered in the bottom of the ninth.

When the Huskies scored a run in the top of the tenth, the Warriors were out of gas. Rockford's season ended with a 15-14 loss in ten innings in the second round of Class 1A District 5 play.

"Both teams played their hearts out. Both teams have great kids, great young men," Rockford head coach Mark Mohl said. "It just came down to maybe they made one more play than us or maybe we made one more mistake than them. It was a good game and nobody should hang their heads."

Although the Warriors were able to hang on and score runs to extend the game, their defense and pitching struggled against Nashua-Plainfield, who scored at least one run in each of the first six innings.