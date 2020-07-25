Rockford coach rolls on through incurable illness

According to mayoclinic.org, Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms, which quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body.

“The reason why it was so difficult (to diagnose) was the atypical symptoms,” Scott said. “Most GBS will start in the feet and work its way up and mine started on the top and went down.”

On Oct. 3, Scott received his first intravenous immunoglobulin treatment in Mason City. On Oct. 23, he went down to Iowa City to check how he was progressing after his treatment. What should’ve been a happy day, where Scott saw positive progress, turned out to be much scarier. Scott was not getting better.

“Something you don’t want to hear from your neurology team is ‘I’ve never seen that before.’ Which is what they said when they went for the second EMG test,” Scott said. “I was probably more scared then than when I was when I heard the diagnosis, because it’s getting worse and you would hope that it’s getting better.”