Rockford coach rolls on through incurable illness

In the small town of Rockford, Scott Johnson is a public figure. After all, he’s the mayor, a Realtor and the former baseball coach of the Warriors high school team. His son’s friend calls his wife, Angie, "the First Lady" and jokes about where the Secret Service might be hiding when he sees Scott.
Up until last September, life was good for Scott and Angie. They had four kids – three older boys and their youngest, a daughter, Cameron. Their second-oldest son was getting married in September of 2020 and Cameron was just beginning her senior year of high school.
“Last September, went to bed on a Friday night and felt fine,” Scott said. “Woke up Saturday morning and my arms felt numb. By the 29th of September, I was barely able to get into a vehicle. I spent the next four months in a hospital bed.”
The diagnosis
After Scott woke up with numb arms, things slowly got worse. Angie finally decided to take him to Mason City’s MercyOne emergency room, where they ran multiple tests to try and figure out what was wrong.
17 years ago, Scott had gone through stage 3 rectal cancer.
“That’s what our fear was at that time, that it was cancer coming back,” Scott said.
The diagnosis wasn’t that much better. A spinal tap showed Scott had high protein readings, which eventually led to the diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, referred to as GBS.
According to mayoclinic.org, Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms, which quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body.
“The reason why it was so difficult (to diagnose) was the atypical symptoms,” Scott said. “Most GBS will start in the feet and work its way up and mine started on the top and went down.”
On Oct. 3, Scott received his first intravenous immunoglobulin treatment in Mason City. On Oct. 23, he went down to Iowa City to check how he was progressing after his treatment. What should’ve been a happy day, where Scott saw positive progress, turned out to be much scarier. Scott was not getting better.
“Something you don’t want to hear from your neurology team is ‘I’ve never seen that before.’ Which is what they said when they went for the second EMG test,” Scott said. “I was probably more scared then than when I was when I heard the diagnosis, because it’s getting worse and you would hope that it’s getting better.”
In most GBS patients, the worst part of their symptoms occur anywhere from two to four weeks, which was not the case for Scott. What doctors eventually found out was he had an extremely rare subtype of GBS called Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy, which is a chronic form of the syndrome.
The night of the second test on Oct. 23, Scott suddenly had trouble breathing. Oct. 24, Scott and Angie’s 33rd wedding anniversary, the couple spent in the intensive care unit for the fear of Scott having to be intubated.
For Cameron, who was in the middle of her senior year of high school, being so far away was the hardest part.
“It’s kind of hard not to be able to be there with them and hear everything that’s going on,” Cameron said. “Having to wait for a response on the phone to see what’s going on, when you’re hours away.”
Eventually Scott was transferred from the ICU and went through a second, more extensive treatment called plasmapheresis.
Community support
After a four-week stay in the hospital, the insurance company told the Johnson family that they would no longer be paying for Scott to stay there. That’s when they heard about On With Life in Ankeny, a special facility that accommodates patients with traumatic brain injuries, among other things.
Scott was moved into On With Life in January, where he stayed for 20 days. The benefits were good there, as Scott received three hours a day of therapy, whereas it was only one hour in the hospital.
But insurance only paid for 120 days of the stay at On With Life and Scott wasn’t progressing fast enough for those days to count. He had to go home.
“To be logical, it’s really not worth being there,” Scott said. “You can’t force an arm to move when there’s nothing there to move. The nerves aren’t there.”
Angie says while it was hard to fathom Scott coming home, it was necessary. But first, they needed to make accommodations for Scott to live there. What was originally his office in the garage turned into his full-time living space.
Through insurance, he was able to buy a motorized chair -- painted Rockford Warrior blue of course -- that he could control with his head. But he still needed one thing.
“After he got kicked out and we were going to have to bring him home, I didn’t have a way to get him to doctor’s appointments,” Angie said. “We were down in income because he’s a Realtor, and Realtors don’t generally have disability because they’re self-employed.”
Angie needed a special van that was equipped with loading features and enough space for Scott’s chair. A friend had told her about GoFundMe, a page where people can donate money as a fundraiser, but Angie was reluctant.
“The problem was we were down in income and I’d like to say we paid off our mortgage, but we hadn’t,” Angie said. “I didn’t know if I could take on another payment so I conceded and said alright, just for the van, let’s just do a quick fundraiser.”
What was supposed to be a fundraiser that Angie was unsure about quickly turned into much more than the Johnson family could ever imagine. Donors raised $22,290. Scott was blown away.
“It never ceases to amaze me how small communities react,” Scott said. “These communities just rally. It’s amazing how much support we get. People always talk about small towns and everybody’s nitpicking against each other, but when it gets serious they’re all out there together.”
Moving forward
Traditionally, most GBS patients are recovered, up and walking within six months. Because of the rarity of his subtype of GBS, at the 10-month mark in his journey, Scott is able to shrug his shoulders, but struggles to move his fingers and arms.
“Even though he’s got a really bad case, it’s more chronic than acute,” Angie said. “The chronic version drags out, the acute version is worse.”
Scott working hard to make progress. Angie says she “cranks” on him daily to keep his body active. He also receives in-home physical therapy for one hour, two days of the week.
Although it seems to be such a horrible situation from the outside, the Johnson family is in good spirits. Scott, in particular, is full of life and has a positive outlook on his situation.
“You’ve got to have the right perspective. There’s so many things to continue on for,” Scott said. “I don’t want to get gushy on it, but really it is.”
That doesn’t mean that all days are good days.
“There’s hope. But we’ve had bad days and I’ve cried a few times,” Angie said. “He has threatened to drive his wheelchair in the river a couple times.”
“Sarcastically,” Cameron clarified and laughed.
Recently Scott has been able to get out and about in the community, thanks to his chair. He’s even attended some baseball and softball games this summer. But as the mayor of Rockford, he’s realized there might be some things to address in his town.
“I can’t get into any building around town. Even though they’re handicap-accessible, I can’t reach up and touch the button,” Scott said. “If they had a shut door, I was done.”
Scott says he’ll have to address that, and the sidewalks that are in rough shape, soon in his duties as mayor. For now, he’s working on building back strength in his arms to be more independent.
“I’m hoping he can at least use his hands so he can do more self-care,” Angie said. “That’s awful. Can you imagine having to be fed all the time? Having someone else brush your teeth every day? I mean that’s what it is like today.”
The Johnson family says they have a long journey ahead, but they have a lot to look forward to. His family, perspective and hope will get Scott through this.
“Yeah, maybe I’ve had cancer, maybe I’ve had GBS, but I’m still here talking to you,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of people that aren’t.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
