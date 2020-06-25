Ritter continues dominant season with no-hitter shutout

The Clear Lake baseball team has had an up-and-down season so far. Sitting at 3-4 on the year, the Lions have had some struggles during their four losses.
But one thing has remained consistent during all three wins. Junior pitcher Eric Ritter was on the mound.
“Eric gives our team confidence when he’s out there pitching, that he’s going to give them plays that they can make, if he’s not striking people out,” Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said.
Ritter was better than ever Wednesday night, striking out 13 batters. He threw a no-hitter shutout in Clear Lake’s 6-0 win at Hampton-Dumont-CAL in North Central Conference action. The no-hitter was Ritter’s first in his career.
"It feels really good, just having the 13 strikeouts," Ritter said. "I'm just excited that it happened. Everyone behind me was a great help. My curveball was working good. I think I had four or five strikeouts on just that."
Coming into Wednesday’s contest, it seemed Ritter was on a crash course with one of the top hitters in north Iowa. Bulldog junior Mario De La Cruz was batting nearly .600 in six games. Ritter got the better of De La Cruz, allowing no hits and striking him out twice in three at-bats.
As the night went on, Ritter only got better, striking out seven of the last nine batters of the game. He was able to pump his fastball and keep batters guessing on his off-speed pitch.
“I just got more confident as the game went on. I just felt good,” Ritter said.
Headed into the final inning, Ritter was flirting with the maximum number of pitches allowed in Iowa high school baseball rules. After getting the first batter of the inning out, Ritter threw three straight balls to the next batter.
Feuerbach was three steps out of the dugout, ready to pull out his ace when Ritter threw his fourth pitch as a strike. He ended up getting the out and striking out the last batter of the game on a curveball. He hit the number of pitches max dead-on.
"Just super proud of his efforts," Feuerbach said. "He maxed out at 110 pitches, the max allowed, but he said he felt good and I wanted to keep him in there to get the complete game."
That’s one thing that Ritter says he’s been working on in the off season. Strengthening his forearm to throw more innings in the season, allowing him to pitch deeper into games.
“Just my forearm, keeping it going,” Ritter said. “Using the rest of my body and not just my arm to get fast. I’ve had a little bit of issues in my elbow, but that didn’t bother me tonight.”
Clear Lake was able to score two runs in each of the first, fourth and sixth inning. Feuerbach is hoping that the no-hitter win can boost the rest of his team’s confidence. When all three phases play well, he thinks his team is as tough of a team as any in the state.
“That’s our first conference win, we got a road win. We’re just trying to put the pieces together and just trying to keep after it in this shortened season,” Feuerbach said. “We’ve got a lot of games in a few days. We feel good, but tomorrow’s a new day and we need to stay consistent.”
The Lions play next at home against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday night.
