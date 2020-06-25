Ritter continues dominant season with no-hitter shutout

“I just got more confident as the game went on. I just felt good,” Ritter said.

Headed into the final inning, Ritter was flirting with the maximum number of pitches allowed in Iowa high school baseball rules. After getting the first batter of the inning out, Ritter threw three straight balls to the next batter.

Feuerbach was three steps out of the dugout, ready to pull out his ace when Ritter threw his fourth pitch as a strike. He ended up getting the out and striking out the last batter of the game on a curveball. He hit the number of pitches max dead-on.

"Just super proud of his efforts," Feuerbach said. "He maxed out at 110 pitches, the max allowed, but he said he felt good and I wanted to keep him in there to get the complete game."

That’s one thing that Ritter says he’s been working on in the off season. Strengthening his forearm to throw more innings in the season, allowing him to pitch deeper into games.

“Just my forearm, keeping it going,” Ritter said. “Using the rest of my body and not just my arm to get fast. I’ve had a little bit of issues in my elbow, but that didn’t bother me tonight.”