Riceville boys best in the nation in high school fishing competition

Two students from Riceville are bringing home a national bass fishing championship after they competed in the four-day Student Angler Federation 2020 High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship combined event in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Lawson Losee, 16, and 15-year-old Kooper Tweite took first place out of 312 teams from 39 states in the tournament and have qualified for Saturday’s one-day world finals.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s crazy honestly,” Tweite said. “Out of 312 teams, a little 800-population Riceville team came and won it all. It’s ridiculous.”

The tournament started on Wednesday, where teams spent two days trying to qualify for the national championship event on Friday. On Wednesday night, the boys found themselves in 14th place overall. After Thursday, the pair sat in first headed into the championship round.

“We knew if we kept doing what we’re doing and the fish were biting, that we would have a good day again,” Losee said. “We did the same exact thing today (Friday) as we did Thursday and it was awesome.”

The tournament gives out over $3.2 million in scholarships and other prizes. Losee and Tweite were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship check to a school of their choosing, along with reels, hats and trophies.