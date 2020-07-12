Rain or shine: Northwood-Kensett advances past West Hancock

When Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock showed up in Sheffield for the first round of Class 1A District 3 baseball action, the original plan was to start at 4:30 p.m.
Mother nature had different plans.
After a series of downpours and thunderstorms, the West Fork baseball team worked furiously for four hours to make sure the four teams there could get in the doubleheader on Saturday.
The first pitch in Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock's baseball game came at 8:10 p.m. The Vikings put an end to the Eagles season, beating Eagles, 12-4.
"I challenged them to stay focused in and they were able to do that," Northwood-Kensett head coach Jeff Ferstein said. "Our guys really did a great job staying prepared all day. I was really impressed with their ability to stay focused throughout the whole time. Today was a crazy day."
West Hancock jumped to an early 3-0 lead, scoring all three runs in the second inning. The Vikings were able to get one back in the bottom of the second frame to make the score 3-1.
In the bottom of the third, the Vikings took the lead, scoring four runs on four hits. After a slow start, Northwood-Kensett's offense seemingly found a rhythm.
"The last few games have been rough for us. We haven't got the bats going, so it was really good seeing us hit the ball," senior Caden Schrage said. "That really revived the team. Hitting the ball really got us revived and it showed on the scoreboard."
The Vikings continued putting up runs, scoring one run in the fourth frame and five runs in the fifth to extend their lead.
West Hancock struggled with pitching in the fifth inning, walking in two runners with the bases loaded and hitting a batter to send another in. The Eagles only scored one more run throughout the game after scoring three in the first two innings.
For the Vikings, junior Cade Hengesteg and freshman Nolan Senne each had two hits and an RBI. For the Eagles, senior Chandler Redenius had a hit and two RBIs.
West Hancock finished the season with a record of 4-7.
