Rain or shine: Northwood-Kensett advances past West Hancock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock showed up in Sheffield for the first round of Class 1A District 3 baseball action, the original plan was to start at 4:30 p.m.

Mother nature had different plans.

After a series of downpours and thunderstorms, the West Fork baseball team worked furiously for four hours to make sure the four teams there could get in the doubleheader on Saturday.

The first pitch in Northwood-Kensett and West Hancock's baseball game came at 8:10 p.m. The Vikings put an end to the Eagles season, beating Eagles, 12-4.

"I challenged them to stay focused in and they were able to do that," Northwood-Kensett head coach Jeff Ferstein said. "Our guys really did a great job staying prepared all day. I was really impressed with their ability to stay focused throughout the whole time. Today was a crazy day."

West Hancock jumped to an early 3-0 lead, scoring all three runs in the second inning. The Vikings were able to get one back in the bottom of the second frame to make the score 3-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Vikings took the lead, scoring four runs on four hits. After a slow start, Northwood-Kensett's offense seemingly found a rhythm.