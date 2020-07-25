Preview: Four area softball teams advance to state tournament

“I guess we all really want to get back to Fort Dodge and actually do something this year,” Fessler said. “In past years, our goal was to get there, but I think our goals are much higher this year.”

First on the agenda is No. 4 Northeast. The Rebels are 19-2 overall and squeaked by Regina Catholic, 2-1, in the regional championship game.

“We’ve done some scouting reports. Match-up wise, they seem very similar to us,” Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said. “Very strong infielders, pitcher throws about 54 (mph), has got movement and spins on it. Solid all the way through.”

The winner of Tuesday’s game will move on to face the winner of North Linn and Ridge View. The loser will end up in the consolation round. Central Springs and Northeast play at 11:30 a.m. at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge.

“Our goal is we have to win that first game,” Nelson said. “We have to put it all out there, give everything we got. Don’t leave anything behind that first game. We’re not going to save anything.”

Newman Catholic