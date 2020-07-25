Preview: Four area softball teams advance to state tournament

The pinnacle of the summer sports season is finally here. After a short, but eventful, regular season, four area softball teams came out as champions of their respective regions and are now preparing for the biggest games of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know about North Iowa's teams participating in The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union 2020 State Softball Tournament.
Central Springs
After a dominant 14-3 regular season, the Panthers are back in the state tournament for the sixth year in a row. Sixth-ranked Central Springs had no problem rolling through the Class 2A, Region 5 bracket, only allowing one run its three postseason games.
The Panthers started their postseason with a 10-0 shutout victory over West Hancock and then an 8-0 shutout win over North Union. In the regional championship game, the squad beat Emmetsburg, 4-1, to advance to the Class 2A state tournament again.
One part of the Panthers' dominance this season is the combined forces of freshman right-hander Cooper Klaahsen and sophomore lefty Kaylea Fessler in the circle. Khlaasen typically starts games and goes four or five innings and Fessler normally finishes the job. The two have combined for 150 strikeouts this season.
The Panthers lost both games in the tournament a season ago. That left a bad taste in Fessler’s mouth. In an interview with the Globe earlier this season, Fessler says the goal this season is to win.
“I guess we all really want to get back to Fort Dodge and actually do something this year,” Fessler said. “In past years, our goal was to get there, but I think our goals are much higher this year.”
First on the agenda is No. 4 Northeast. The Rebels are 19-2 overall and squeaked by Regina Catholic, 2-1, in the regional championship game.
“We’ve done some scouting reports. Match-up wise, they seem very similar to us,” Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said. “Very strong infielders, pitcher throws about 54 (mph), has got movement and spins on it. Solid all the way through.”
The winner of Tuesday’s game will move on to face the winner of North Linn and Ridge View. The loser will end up in the consolation round. Central Springs and Northeast play at 11:30 a.m. at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge.
“Our goal is we have to win that first game,” Nelson said. “We have to put it all out there, give everything we got. Don’t leave anything behind that first game. We’re not going to save anything.”
Newman Catholic
For the first time since 2012, the Newman Catholic softball team is back in the state tournament. The Knights won each of their three postseason games by exactly 10 runs to earn the Class 1A, Region 4 championship.
Newman Catholic started its postseason run with a 10-0 shutout over Nashua-Plainfield in six innings. The Knights only needed five innings to beat Kee, 12-2. In the regional championship, the squad had no trouble with Bishop Garrigan, beating the Golden Bears, 10-0.
The Knights are led by three star seniors, including Top of Iowa East Player of the Year Lily Castle. The lefty shortstop enters the state tournament with a .435 batting average and is excellent in the field.
Senior Paige Leininger is a force to be reckoned with in the circle and at the plate. She's batting .473 and has a 17-3 record pitching. Senior Hailey Wormann is an anchor behind the plate, and also has a .500 batting average.
Newman Catholic is coached by Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year Tom Dunn, who hopes to continue to see his girls win in the tournament.
“This group of seniors, especially, for them to be rewarded finally with the opportunity to play in the state tournament is fabulous,” Dunn said. “The whole group of girls just worked really hard, especially with the goofy year we got to have.”
A tall task awaits the Knights, as they face top-ranked Collins-Maxwell on Tuesday. The Spartans have won the Class 1A state championship two years in a row and are looking for number three. At the plate, Newman Catholic batters will go up against star University of Virginia commit Mikayla Houge, who has struck out 188 batters this season.
“We know we have to play flawless, basically, and we have to be really smart on the pitches that we swing at,” Dunn said. “She’s a great pitcher, they’re the two-time defending state champs. We know we’re going to have to play perfect.”
Dunn referenced a win back in 1990 where the Knights took down top-ranked Pella Christian. He says it’s not impossible for his team to score the upset.
“We’re the number eight seed so everybody expects us to lose, so we can play loose and relaxed,” Dunn said. “We're looking forward to the opportunity to knock off the number one team again.”
The game between Newman Catholic and Collins-Maxwell is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Kruger Field in Fort Dodge.
Charles City
The Charles City softball team is back in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. The Comets, who are a perennial top team in Class 4A, rolled through the Region 5 bracket this postseason.
In both of the regional victories, Charles City put up double-digit runs. The Comets had no trouble with Center Point-Urbana, beating the Stormin Pointers, 11-3. The squad put an end to Mason City’s season as well, beating the Mohawks, 10-6, in the regional championship.
The Comets are led by a talented group of hitters. As a team, Charles City is hitting .389, and five different batters average over .400 at the plate.
“We have such a nice mix of speed and power,” head coach Brian Bohlen said. “Those two things have really come together in the last couple games. Our approach at the plate has been really good.”
Last season, the Comets fell one out short of advancing to the state title game, and lost 3-2 in nine innings against North Scott. This season, the end goal is to keep winning and ultimately get a shot at the championship.
To do that, Charles City will start with a familiar opponent in the opening round contest. Standing in the way of the semifinal game is North Scott, the team that dashed last year’s hopes. A shot at redemption awaits.
“We’re going to prepare,” Bohlen said. “We do a nice job as a team preparing for an opponent.”
The Lady Lancers are 16-9 this season and are a tough opening round opponent for the Comets.
The winner of that game will go on to face either Carlisle or LeMars in the second round. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge.
Algona
Led by senior standout Kameryn Etherington, the Algona softball team was crowned the Class 3A, Region 6 champion and is headed to the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs only allowed three runs in their three postseason games.
The Bulldogs kicked off their postseason with a 13-0 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in three innings. The squad had a tougher challenge with Clear Lake, but still successfully advanced over the Lions, 7-3. In the regional championship game, Algona defeated Crestwood, 2-0, to be crowned champs.
Etherington has dominated all season in the circle and at the plate. She leads all batters in all classes with a .667 batting average. She’s hit six doubles and five home runs. In the circle, she has a 14-1 record and has struck out a staggering 143 batters.
Other standouts on the team include freshman Lillian Etherington, who has a batting average of .321 and was named first team all-conference in the North Central Conference. Fellow freshman Moriah Knapp is also a solid player, batting .375 this season.
As a unit, the Bulldogs are 16-1 this season. The only loss came against Humboldt a few weeks ago.
Algona is the sixth seed in the Class 3A and will face No. 3-seeded Williamsburg. The Raiders hold a 23-4 record and are a tough first out for the Bulldogs.
The winner between the two will go on to face the winner of Davenport Assumption and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. First pitch for the Algona-Williamsburg game is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Fort Dodge at the Veterans’ Diamond.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
