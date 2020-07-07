Power surge: Leah Grimm's two homers lift Osage past Riceville

Only a freshman, Grimm leads the Green Devils offensively with a batting average of .415 and six home runs. This isn't even the first time she's had two home runs in a game this season. She also did it at St. Ansgar on June 19.

"I just got a hold of the records and I'm trying to do a record book," Huffman said. "She doesn't know it, but she's got six on the year, and as far as Osage goes, that's the most in a season."

Six home runs and a spot in the record books is quite the accomplishment for a freshman who didn't play at Osage in middle school. She actually transferred in from Charles City this school year. She says playing on a travel team has helped her in her varsity preparation.

"I play all year-round on my travel team, Iowa Elite. It just takes a lot of hard work and dedication," Grimm said. "You can get a lot done."

Leah isn't the only Grimm on the team either. Her older sister, Emma, is a junior and plays catcher for the Green Devils. She holds a batting average over .300 and is an important part of the squad.

More importantly to Leah, Emma is someone she can count on to always be there for her.

"It's really nice to have her as my support and just knowing that I have someone on the team to talk to," Leah said.