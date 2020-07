Plethora of area players included on North Central All-Conference softball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five area softball players were honored as part of the North Central Conference All-Conference first team. Algona senior Kameryn Etherington and Clear Lake senior Sara Faber were unanimous selections.

Etherington was selected as a pitcher. In the circle, she holds a staggering 14-1 record and a .60 ERA, striking out 143 batters in 93 innings pitched. She was just as good at the plate. Etherington leads all batters in all classes with a .667 batting average.

Faber was selected as an outfielder. She held a .455 batting average, hitting six doubles and a home run. She had a .935 fielding percentage and led the Lions all season.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL senior Courtney Miller earned first team honors as an outfielder. She held a .382 batting average and was even better in the field, holding a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Also on the first team for Clear Lake was senior infielder Julia Merfeld. She was a strong leadoff hitter for the Lions, posting a .452 batting average. In the field, she held a .943 fielding percentage.