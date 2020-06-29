Osage baseball flips script, beats West Fork

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a muggy Monday night in northern Iowa, two Top of Iowa East baseball teams battled it out.

Coming into the game in West Fork, the Osage Green Devils didn't have the start to the season they were hoping for. In the other dugout, West Fork was riding a three-game win streak.

The script was flipped and Osage was able to defeat West Fork, 5-2, giving the Green Devils their second win.

"I thought it was very well-played, a couple errors, but mostly off of hard hit balls" Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "I think both teams put it in play pretty well."

Osage senior pitcher Gavin Schaefer went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 batters and only giving up two runs.

"Gavin did a great job for us on the mound," Henson said. "He pitched a great game and there's a reason he's a senior. He did well."

The Green Devils were able to score three runs right away in the first inning. Junior Warhawk Carter Meints started on the mound and struggled. Behind him, West Fork's defense struggled even more. The Warhawks defense had a couple errors in the first inning, allowing three Green Devils batters to cross the plate.