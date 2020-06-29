Osage baseball flips script, beats West Fork

On a muggy Monday night in northern Iowa, two Top of Iowa East baseball teams battled it out.
Coming into the game in West Fork, the Osage Green Devils didn't have the start to the season they were hoping for. In the other dugout, West Fork was riding a three-game win streak.
The script was flipped and Osage was able to defeat West Fork, 5-2, giving the Green Devils their second win.
"I thought it was very well-played, a couple errors, but mostly off of hard hit balls" Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "I think both teams put it in play pretty well."
Osage senior pitcher Gavin Schaefer went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 batters and only giving up two runs.
"Gavin did a great job for us on the mound," Henson said. "He pitched a great game and there's a reason he's a senior. He did well."
The Green Devils were able to score three runs right away in the first inning. Junior Warhawk Carter Meints started on the mound and struggled. Behind him, West Fork's defense struggled even more. The Warhawks defense had a couple errors in the first inning, allowing three Green Devils batters to cross the plate.
"We came out flat, that's for sure," West Fork head coach Tom Schreckengost said. "We just couldn't get something rolling."
The Warhawks made a pitching change in the second inning, bringing in junior Jakob Washington. Washington went the rest of the way and only gave up two runs in his six innings, but West Fork's bats struggled all night against Schaefer.
"No bats going," Schreckengost said. "Guys in scoring position. Just couldn't get it done. That kid threw good. He settled in and threw nice."
Osage scored a run in the third inning and a run in the fifth to earn their five runs. West Fork scored a run in the third inning and a run in the seventh. The Warhawks stranded a runner in both innings.
Osage moves to 2-4 on the season and West Fork drops to 4-4.
