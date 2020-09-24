Online learning a challenge for Mason City schools

The Mason City district reported that less than 10% of its students chose to learn strictly from online in the continuous learning model and, so far, there’s been varying levels of success.

“There’s no question that the learning that is not face to face is more challenging for students and families,” Pecinovsky said. “I think everybody is just trying to navigate what it looks like. I mean, it’s new for teachers and it’s new for families.”

Some of the challenges of online learning, according to a resource article published by the University of Illinois Springfield, is teaching students who are dependent learners, meaning students who rely on face-to-face communications and a more hands-on learning approach struggle much more when they have to be more self-dependent to learn.

“Part of that goes back to, for some students, their ability to be self-directed,” Pecinovsky said. “Older students have the maturity to do that, where our little ones, without guidance, that’s hard. Some of our younger little ones are in childcare centers so that becomes a challenge.”