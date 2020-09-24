Online learning a challenge for Mason City schools

Schools around the state that have instituted a form of continuous learning have had varying levels of success in terms of attendance and how well students are doing. The Mason City Community School District is no different.
Mason City has relied on a hybrid form of learning for close to five weeks now.
Students and staff attend school on Monday and Thursday and learn from home on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is a planning day for teachers, and a day off for students. Teachers track attendance for both in-person and at-home learning.
“Teachers monitor attendance based on the work that’s completed as the evidence of attendance,” Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky said. “Another part of that, then, is if the teachers have scheduled a synchronized learning, or the teacher is going to be live and you should, as a student, be with me – that’s part of that evidence.”
Some schools have struggled with attendance when class is held online. Officials from Waterloo Community Schools reported that out of the 22% of the student-body population that chose continuous learning, some students had yet to log into online classes three weeks into the school year.
The Mason City district reported that less than 10% of its students chose to learn strictly from online in the continuous learning model and, so far, there’s been varying levels of success.
“There’s no question that the learning that is not face to face is more challenging for students and families,” Pecinovsky said. “I think everybody is just trying to navigate what it looks like. I mean, it’s new for teachers and it’s new for families.”
Some of the challenges of online learning, according to a resource article published by the University of Illinois Springfield, is teaching students who are dependent learners, meaning students who rely on face-to-face communications and a more hands-on learning approach struggle much more when they have to be more self-dependent to learn.
“Part of that goes back to, for some students, their ability to be self-directed,” Pecinovsky said. “Older students have the maturity to do that, where our little ones, without guidance, that’s hard. Some of our younger little ones are in childcare centers so that becomes a challenge.”
Pecinovsky says that there’s always going to be challenges in learning face-to-face and online. Some students are better suited for online learning and vice versa. Overall, the goal for the district is to get back to full time instruction in the classroom.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at the board of education meeting on Monday night that in-person instruction could be here sooner rather than later.
Mason City has only reported six COVID-19 positive cases among the 3,300 student-body population. Couple that with the fact that the positive test percentage of Cerro Gordo County is below 5%. Those two factors are why the district is moving forward with plans to move to in-person learning. The community will be made aware of the specifics of the plans as soon as later this week.
“It’s definitely do-able and I think we’re at a position where we’re going to make plans and start sometime around October 5 and move forward from there,” Versteeg said at the meeting. “As things improve, I don’t have a date where we would be 100% back, but we’re going to keep working towards that.”
For Pecinovsky and many other students in the district, full-time in-person learning will be a welcome sight.
“I just think it’s a win-win for our students if they’re in the classrooms,” Pecinovsky said. “And they have teachers right there with them. That to me, is the pivotal point, the driver of this. That’s why the educators are so important to the whole process. You have the expert in the room.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
