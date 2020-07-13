Northwood-Kensett hopes to break early inning ‘curse’ in AGWSR matchup

The Vikings started senior Ross Dearmoun on the mound. He went four innings, only allowing three hits and four runs. Junior Kael Julseth came in and gave three innings of relief, only allowing one hit. Dearmoun says that while his team did get out to a slow start, the delay was something he won’t forget.

“It was kind of fun, because you’re just with your team for seven hours,” Dearmoun said. “It kind of feels like you’re getting out of the game mentally because you’re trying to think of ways to pass the time. Around game time we came together.”

The second game of the doubleheader didn’t start until around 11 p.m. that night. West Fork couldn’t hang on against AGWSR, and fell, 4-1. Ferstein stayed to watch that game and get a scouting report on the Cougars.

“I know absolutely nothing about AGWSR, so that’s why I’m going to be staying here,” Ferstein said. “AGWSR beat West Fork, so they’re both going to be good teams.”

Sitting at the top of the North Iowa Cedar-West Conference standings, the Cougars are a solid baseball team. The team is 9-1 this season and have won its last eight games since losing to West Marshall on June 17.