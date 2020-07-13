Northwood-Kensett hopes to break early inning ‘curse’ in AGWSR matchup

In the Northwood-Kensett baseball team’s 12-4 win over West Hancock in the first round of Class 1A District 3 action on Saturday night, uncertainty hung over the heads of the Vikings early on.
The Vikings got out to a slow start, falling behind, 3-0, after playing two innings of defense. Early inning woes are something that senior Caden Schrage says aren’t uncommon for the team.
“We kind of get into a slow start. We need to break that curse,” Schrage said. “Every game this year we’ve started the bats off slow. We’ve kind of picked it up in the third, fourth or fifth. Even later in the game, the sixth.”
Maybe it was the weather delay that messed with the Vikings. After a string of downpours and thunderstorms in Sheffield, a game that was supposed to start at 4:30 p.m. didn’t see the first pitch thrown until 8:15 p.m.
“I got a little nervous, we started off not coming quite as ready as I wanted to be,” head coach Jeff Ferstein said. “No one likes a 3-0 deficit to start.”
Whatever it was didn’t slow down the Vikings for too long. The squad took the lead in the fourth inning, 5-3, and added six more runs between the fourth and fifth frame. Ferstein was proud of his guys after a long day.
"I challenged them to stay focused in and they were able to do that," Ferstein said. "Our guys really did a great job staying prepared all day. I was really impressed with their ability to stay focused throughout the whole time. Today was a crazy day."
The Vikings started senior Ross Dearmoun on the mound. He went four innings, only allowing three hits and four runs. Junior Kael Julseth came in and gave three innings of relief, only allowing one hit. Dearmoun says that while his team did get out to a slow start, the delay was something he won’t forget.
“It was kind of fun, because you’re just with your team for seven hours,” Dearmoun said. “It kind of feels like you’re getting out of the game mentally because you’re trying to think of ways to pass the time. Around game time we came together.”
The second game of the doubleheader didn’t start until around 11 p.m. that night. West Fork couldn’t hang on against AGWSR, and fell, 4-1. Ferstein stayed to watch that game and get a scouting report on the Cougars.
“I know absolutely nothing about AGWSR, so that’s why I’m going to be staying here,” Ferstein said. “AGWSR beat West Fork, so they’re both going to be good teams.”
Sitting at the top of the North Iowa Cedar-West Conference standings, the Cougars are a solid baseball team. The team is 9-1 this season and have won its last eight games since losing to West Marshall on June 17.
In order to beat AGWSR on Tuesday night, the Vikings are hoping to start off hot – something that they haven’t necessarily been known for. In each of the last four games, the team hasn’t scored a run in the first inning. Only two runs have been scored in the first inning of the last ten games.
If the Vikings can earn early runs, expect big things this postseason.
“When we get the bats going, we get them going and it’s fun to watch,” Schrage said.
Northwood-Kensett plays AGWSR on Tuesday night at the Newman-Catholic baseball field at 4:30 p.m.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
