North Iowa schools compete in NIACC trades event

Ready. Set. Build.

North Iowa schools sent their best industrial trade students Wednesday to compete in a design-build event at North Iowa Area Community College. Along with testing their skills, students also had the chance to work alongside professionals and network.

Teams were provided the design they would work on during the competition. This year's design was a woodshed, which was sent out two weeks before the event. After completing the structure, schools could take it with them to use, or sell it to make money for their programs.

The event has been held at NIACC for more than 20 years now. NIACC building trades instructor Gregg Helmich has managed the build for the last 16 years for the college, and seven years prior as a high school instructor.

Helmich said nine schools were competing, and quite a few local trades companies were there as well. He added it was a good opportunity for companies to not only see the upcoming talent but work alongside students as well.

"(These local companies) show them that there's viable careers in construction and show that you can be very successful in the industry," said Helmich.

Helmich sends the blueprints to the competing schools in advance so instructors can incorporate lessons into their curriculum to prepare. Teams are made up of four students and are paired with a team mentor, a representative from a construction company.

Teams bring their own tools and are given a 15 feet by 15 feet workspace and a three-hour time limit. NIACC provides the materials for the build, which are the only supplies participants are allowed to use.

"The lumber that we buy for them is very intentional. They'll get different lengths of lumber and they can't just randomly cut their pieces of lumber," said Helmich. This gives them real world experience.

"We have had some challenges already where people are like, 'Oh, we cut this board too short. What do we do now?' It's a good opportunity for problem solving and they've worked through it," Helmich said.

Judges, who are architects or contractors, use a criteria sheet to scores teams' structures. Teams are then awarded prizes, along with the opportunity for students to walk away with tools donated by the sponsors.

The nine teams faced warm temperatures and high humidity during the build. Team members darted around in their workspaces to get their structures put together. Saws, drills, and loud rock music echoed within the facility.

Clear Lake industrial tech instructor Dave Brown said it was "a no-brainer" to put together his team. He added they came into the day ready to represent their school.

"I think the biggest challenge is just focusing on what you need to do and not worrying what the other teams will do," said Brown. "You just have to stay focused on your job and worry about what you need to get done."

Industrial teacher Rich Patras brought in his top four students from Mason City High School. Patras pointed out his team's ability to work together.

"These kids are a pretty cohesive team. They're in together in other things, so they are used to each other. They're good enough to call each other out," Patras said.

In addition to the competitive element of the event, both Patras and Brown hoped their students take the day as a learning experience.

"I hope they realize that in the trades there are a lot of things a person can do. They are so used to working in our school at Clear Lake. If they look around at the kids from other schools, down the road they're going have to constantly work with these other students in a career with building trades," said Brown.

West Hancock High School walked away with a first-place spot, Charles City came in second, Clear Lake took third, and Mason City rounded out the competition in fourth place.

Helmich said events like this is important for the students to receive satisfaction of building something with their hands. He hopes students will see how viable the trades are.

"I think there's satisfaction and not everybody has that natural appreciation, and I think that being able to experience that, it's hard to put it into words," said Helmich.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.