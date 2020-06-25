North Iowa baseball suspends season due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another team has temporarily suspended its season due to COVID-19.

According to Zarren Egesdal of the KIOW radio station, the North Iowa High School baseball team in Buffalo Center on Thursday has suspended its season due to some of the players reporting symptoms related to COVID-19.

"At this time out of caution and with the guidance of the public health department, North Iowa will be suspending baseball activities until at least Monday, June 29th," the North Iowa Community School District said on its Facebook page.

The North Iowa baseball Twitter account reported that one test has already come back negative and is hoping to be back playing baseball next week.

"Looking at the guidelines, the guidelines allow for us to go and do things, but it was precautionary," superintendent Joe Erickson said. "We worked with public health and their recommendation was to step back for a few days, wait until we've got the results of testing back before we take the next steps."

Erickson said the testing could take up to three days to get results back.