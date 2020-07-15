Newman Catholic to implement new social-emotional learning program

“Learning how to handle their own emotions and how they sense themselves,” Ries said. “Some kids these days, their self-esteem has been pretty shattered a lot of times. We’re working on self-esteem, how they perceive themselves. If we can get them to really like themselves, then we can move on to how they manage themselves. Then we move on to other people.”

The Newman Catholic staff and faculty have spent this summer in training. They will also receive monthly training from the Friendzy company to better teach the program to their students.

If the school district was to enforce online learning in the fall due to COVID-19 precautions, it wouldn’t have to worry about continuing to teach the program.

“It has an online component that we can use if we are going online,” Ries said. “They have their books and things that they can take home with them so that we can work with them whether we’re face-to-face or online.”

Ries says that with COVID-19 precautions going on, students are spending more time by themselves and aren’t getting to spend as much time building face-to-face relationships.