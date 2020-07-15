Newman Catholic to implement new social-emotional learning program

School districts are always prepared to teach basic core subjects, such as math, science or reading. But, districts aren’t always as advanced in teaching about other parts of students’ learning: the social side. Newman Catholic is trying to change that.
The district took a hard look at this over the summer and announced it is initiating Friendzy, a new social-emotional learning (SEL) program, when school starts back up in the fall.
“We always work with kids on academics but this is the other side of that,” Newman Catholic Student Services Director Victoria Ries said. “It’s their whole-being. It’s how they’re dealing with situations, how they are making friendships. It’s how they handle stress and anxiety.”
According to the press release Newman Catholic sent out on Thursday, the program is made to help students primarily in their social lives.
“Friendzy is designed to help students grow emotionally, pursue healthy relationships, and excel in school and life through engaging and interactive SEL lessons,” the press release said.
Friendzy will be a class period taught just like any other subject during the day, and students will be given a work-book journal. Some of the main focuses of the lessons are handling stress, growing relationships and building self-esteem.
“Learning how to handle their own emotions and how they sense themselves,” Ries said. “Some kids these days, their self-esteem has been pretty shattered a lot of times. We’re working on self-esteem, how they perceive themselves. If we can get them to really like themselves, then we can move on to how they manage themselves. Then we move on to other people.”
The Newman Catholic staff and faculty have spent this summer in training. They will also receive monthly training from the Friendzy company to better teach the program to their students.
If the school district was to enforce online learning in the fall due to COVID-19 precautions, it wouldn’t have to worry about continuing to teach the program.
“It has an online component that we can use if we are going online,” Ries said. “They have their books and things that they can take home with them so that we can work with them whether we’re face-to-face or online.”
Ries says that with COVID-19 precautions going on, students are spending more time by themselves and aren’t getting to spend as much time building face-to-face relationships.
“This is just the perfect timing for it. Kids need this now,” Ries said. “I think it’s important to understand we have been socially distancing for a really long time way before COVID with technology. Kids are more glued to their phones then they are their real relationships.”
The school district is hoping that the program will help address the emotional anxiety that COVID-19 gives to students.
“Through the Friendzy SEL program, students develop skills of perseverance and resilience to face academic or personal adversity (like COVID-19),” the press release said.
Thank You
Thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent cards for our 65th anniversary. You are all so special in our lives.
Gene and Charlene Ostmo
Thank You
Artz – We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, kindness and memorials following Janice’s passing. Janice’s family also thanks the caregivers at Country Meadow Place for the love and care they gave to her and continue to give to J Paul. God bless you all.
J Paul & Janice’s Family
Howell, 70 years
Rollin and Joyce Howell formerly of Rockford and Marble Rock will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 17. They are currently in the process of returning to the North Iowa area to reside with their eldest son, Steven, and his wife, Alfie.
Hugeback, 50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard Hugeback and Alyce (Dietrich) Hugeback of Hampton, Iowa were married July 11, 1970, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly, Iowa. They will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 621 Third Avenue S.W., Hampton, IA 50441
Thank You
Thank you so very, very much for all the cards, calls and visits to help me celebrate my birthday.
Thank you to my family for the wonderful party. It was a great time. God bless everyone.
Love you all,
Velma Val Valley Barnes
Johnson, 100
Jean Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2020. Please send a card to Jean in care of the IOOF Home, 1037 19th St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Congratulations on your retirement, Pat Guetzko
The Nettleton Dental Group would like to thank Pat for her 30 years of wonderful care for our patients. We will be having a drive-by Thank You celebration for Pat on Saturday, July 11th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at our office (946 E State St). Please drive-by and wish Pat well on this next chapter in her life.
Staebler, 85
Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools from 1959-1992. Birthday greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at:
418 22nd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401
60th Anniversary / 80th Birthday Open House
Jerry & Maxine O’Connor of Mason City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on July 16, 2020. Jerry also celebrated his 80th birthday on June 23rd.
There will be an open house celebrating these 2 events on Saturday, July 11th from 4-7 p.m. at the Gary O’Connor farm at 23097 200th St., Rockford, Iowa.
Jerry & Maxine were married on July 16, 1960 at St. John Catholic Church in Cartersville, Iowa. Hosting the event will be their children, Don & Carol O’Connor of Mason City, Sue & Joe Paulus, Gary & Laurie O’Connor, & Janet & Dennis Willert all of Rockford.
The couple also has 12 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
Greetings can be sent to: 135 Sunny Circle, Mason City, IA 50401.
Birthdays
Please wish Donna O’Donnell, Billy Fett, Kristy Ausborn and Mark Kalvig a surprise Happy Birthday by sending birthday cards & well wishes to:
Donna O’Donnell - 60th Birthday on July 6th
603 S. Polk Ave., Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Billy Fett - 41st Birthday on July 9th
18062 Zinnia Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458
Kristy Ausborn - 39th Birthday on July 10th
2036 420th St., Kensett, IA 50448
Mark Kalvig - 63rd Birthday on July 20th
416 N Pennsylvania Ave, Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401
Happy 90th Birthday!
Norma Hammond of Forest City will observe her 90th birthday on July 9th!
Help us celebrate by sending greetings to Norma at 102 Winngate Dr., Apt 4, Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Happy 90th birthday!
Love from your family.
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and greetings in honor of my 90th birthday party, so greatly appreciated.
Clarence Ermer
Kruse, Menne Wedding
Together, with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage. Stephen, the son of Dr. Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene, and is employed as a fishing manager at the Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas. Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Florida, grew up in St. Petersburg, and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas. A July 5th wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.
Dot Gerdes, 99
Dot Gerdes turns 99 on July 11th. Her daughter Judy Kruggel Coe and son Ron Gerdes would like to invite you to join in a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at her assisted living. Dot's address is 405 27th Avenue South, Apt. 10, Clear Lake, IA 50428. Dorothy Mae Grattidge Kruggel Gerdes was born in 1921 on the family farm in Wall Lake Township near Clarion.
Bob Duda, 82
Help us celebrate Bob Duda's 82nd birthday on July 1st!
Send a card to 226 13th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401, or give him a call at 641-201-1556! Happy birthday papa!!
We love you - Mike, Dan, Shannon, Louis, Jamie, David, Aleah, Jordy, Jada and Marek
Tegtmeyer, 25 years
Dean and Heather (Leaman) Tegtmeyer are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on May 5, 1995, at Clear Lake Christian Church.
They have two children, Maegan and Devin, both of Clear Lake.
Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2105 Pine Tree Court, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Thank You
Thank You for all the cards and best wishes on our 60th Wedding Anniversary!
Larry and Cathy Degen
Thank You
A huge thank you to all our friends and relatives who sent us 50th Anniversary cards. It was wonderful to hear from so many. It meant the world to us; since COVID 19 stopped the party.
Dick and Mary Squier
Happy 60th Teresa (Gobeli) VanHorn
Teresa (Gobeli) VanHorn will be 60 years old, this Sunday, June 28, 2020. A resident of Chula Vista, California she is originally from Mason City, Iowa. Teresa is the daughter of Marlene and the late Leonard Gobeli. She is married to Chip VanHorn. They will be celebrating her birthday with their two daughters Anna (of Lima, Peru) and Jenna (of Anchorage, Alaska), as well as their new grandson, 2-month-old Aliseo.
Happy Birthday Teresa!
Franks, 50 years
Ron and Luci Franks, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married June 28, 1970, at Highland Prairie Church in rural Peterson, MN.
They are parents of Dan (Madalyn) Franks and Lisa (Richard) Kramer and five grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to them at: 6881 320th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428
Leaman, 50 years
Jerry and Linda (Parag) Leaman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 27, 1970, at Clear Lake Christian Church.
They have two daughters Heather (Dean) Tegtmeyer, of Clear Lake, and Heidi (Douglas) Blaylock, of Wentzville, MO. They also have two grandchildren, Maegan and Devin Tegtmeyer.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2102 Pine Tree Ct., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Darlene Johnson (Gabel), 70
Our youngest sister turns 70 on Wednesday, July 1st.
Happy Special Birthday!
Love, Your Family
Staebler, 85
Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools from 1959-1992. Birthday greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at:
418 22nd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401
Lois Morris, 90
A card shower is planned for Lois Morris’ 90th Birthday.
Lois was born on July 3, 1930, in Mitchell County. She married Paul Morris on January 13, 1950. He died in 2011. Together they raised 2 children, Gerald Morris of Mason City and Jan Buchanan of Clear Lake. Lois has 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Birthday greetings may be sent to Lois at 620 Briarstone Drive S.W., Apt. 32, Mason City, IA 50401.
Hansen, 80
Happy 80th Birthday Martin Hansen
Born July 5, 1940
He’s held many roles over the years: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and now “great”grandfather – he’s been great in all of them! Help him celebrate by sending a card, sharing a memory or joke at 11373 Grouse Ave, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Love,
Your Family
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,
you who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed.
I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,
that by your grace my request will be granted.
(Clearly express what you want,
and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)
May I receive your blessings and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request,
place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,
so that his name and fame will grow.
Rosenthal, 65 years
Gordon and Carol Rosenthal will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 2nd. They were married in Hendricks, MN on July 2, 1955.
Their children are Lon Rosenthal, Lori Rosenthal, Leanne (Kurt) Knutson, and Nancy Huck. They have five beloved grandchildren.
Gordon and Carol reside at 12 Lido Rd in Clear Lake.
Boehmer, 50 years
Dan Boehmer and Janet (McKim) Boehmer, of Apache Junction, AZ, were married June 26, 1970, in Mason City. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner including their son and daughter-in-law and twin grandsons Alex and Zach. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1540 S. Tomahawk Rd, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
Happy 50th Anniversary!
David and Mary Giese
JUNE 20
Card Shower:
402 Richard Lane
Marshalltown, IA 50158
HAPPY RETIREMENT COLLEEN!!!!!!
Best Wishes and Congratulations to Colleen Pearce. She has been our County Recorder for several years and is retiring on June 30th. We wish her an amazing retirement in the next chapter of her life. Please honor her years of hard work and dedication to our County with congrats and well wishes of cards, calls and emails. Send cards to Colleen at Cerro Gordo County Recorder, 220 N Washington Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.
Congratulations Bev Grell
25 Years of Excellent Service
Open House Sunday, June 28th Noon-1:30 p.m.
All are welcome to come as we honor Beverly Grell for 25 years of excellent service as secretary/treasurer at Clear Lake Open Bible Church and celebrate her retirement. A meal will be provided and cards are encouraged.
Clear Lake Open Bible
509 S. 17th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Ostmo, 65 years
Gene Ostmo and Charlene Evans Ostmo, of Mason City, were married June 19, 1955, in Joice, IA.
They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 9 Old Farm Rd, Mason City, IA 50401.
Ginny Egli, 98
Ginny Egli, 620 Briarstone Dr, #25, Mason City, IA 50401 celebrated her 98th birthday on June 17th. Please help her celebrate by sending cards and good wishes.
Fahrney, 66 years
Mason City- Maurice and Jeanette (Williams) Fahrney were united in marriage on June 18, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, Iowa. They celebrated their 66th anniversary with a virtual party that included extended family that live across the United States.
The couple's children and spouses are Kristine and Ben Wiant of Durham, NC and Nancy and John Fallis of Mason City. The Fahrneys also have three grandchildren: Suzanne, Michael, and Nicholas Fallis.
Leet, 60 year Wedding Anniversary
Dick and Kay Leet of Mason City were married on June 26, 1960.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 1149 Manor Drive Mason City, IA 50401
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Kim (Jon) Funkouser, Fairfield, IA; and Todd (Jennifer) Leet, Mason City, IA. They have six grandchildren: Joanna (Gabriel) Esser, Rachel and Jeremiah Funkouser, and Mara, Raina and Landen Leet.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!