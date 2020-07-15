You are the owner of this article.
Newman Catholic to implement new social-emotional learning program
Newman Catholic to implement new social-emotional learning program

Aerials Mason City Newman Catholic

File photo: Newman Catholic in Mason City

School districts are always prepared to teach basic core subjects, such as math, science or reading. But, districts aren’t always as advanced in teaching about other parts of students’ learning: the social side. Newman Catholic is trying to change that.

The district took a hard look at this over the summer and announced it is initiating Friendzy, a new social-emotional learning (SEL) program, when school starts back up in the fall.

Friendzy logo

Screenshot of Friendzy logo from Newman Catholic's press release.

“We always work with kids on academics but this is the other side of that,” Newman Catholic Student Services Director Victoria Ries said. “It’s their whole-being. It’s how they’re dealing with situations, how they are making friendships. It’s how they handle stress and anxiety.”

According to the press release Newman Catholic sent out on Thursday, the program is made to help students primarily in their social lives.

“Friendzy is designed to help students grow emotionally, pursue healthy relationships, and excel in school and life through engaging and interactive SEL lessons,” the press release said.

Friendzy will be a class period taught just like any other subject during the day, and students will be given a work-book journal. Some of the main focuses of the lessons are handling stress, growing relationships and building self-esteem.

“Learning how to handle their own emotions and how they sense themselves,” Ries said. “Some kids these days, their self-esteem has been pretty shattered a lot of times. We’re working on self-esteem, how they perceive themselves. If we can get them to really like themselves, then we can move on to how they manage themselves. Then we move on to other people.”

The Newman Catholic staff and faculty have spent this summer in training. They will also receive monthly training from the Friendzy company to better teach the program to their students.

If the school district was to enforce online learning in the fall due to COVID-19 precautions, it wouldn’t have to worry about continuing to teach the program.

“It has an online component that we can use if we are going online,” Ries said. “They have their books and things that they can take home with them so that we can work with them whether we’re face-to-face or online.”

Ries says that with COVID-19 precautions going on, students are spending more time by themselves and aren’t getting to spend as much time building face-to-face relationships.

Newman Catholic logo

“This is just the perfect timing for it. Kids need this now,” Ries said. “I think it’s important to understand we have been socially distancing for a really long time way before COVID with technology. Kids are more glued to their phones then they are their real relationships.”

The school district is hoping that the program will help address the emotional anxiety that COVID-19 gives to students.

“Through the Friendzy SEL program, students develop skills of perseverance and resilience to face academic or personal adversity (like COVID-19),” the press release said.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

