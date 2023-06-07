MASON CITY — The Newman Catholic Knights softball team took advantage of the poor fielding from cross-town rival Mason City and picked up a gritty 8-3 win in this year's “unite for the cure” matchup.

This annual matchup between Newman and Mason City donates all proceeds to the local cancer center and saw both sides contributing while also witnessing a highly anticipated game.

The Knights started off strong both offensively and defensively. Senior Macy Kellar was perfect through two innings and was backed up by a two-run double by Jayce Weiner in the first to take an early lead.

The Riverhawks started to work around Kellar in the third inning with a single from junior Grace Berding followed by an RBI double from freshman Brogan Evans. They would end up getting 10 hits off of Kellar, and despite the loss showed what they are capable of doing against great pitchers.

“It gives us confidence at the plate,” Mason City head coach Alecia Kimball said. “We’ve been talking about believing in ourselves and being disciplined at the plate and I think it gives us confidence going forward.”

Kellar was tested all game long, most notably when she gave up five hits in the fourth inning, but thanks to some clutch infield defense the Riverhawks only scored one run. Head coach of the Knights Tom Dunn commended his pitcher for her performance and knew going in what Mason City was capable of.

“They play good teams all the time, and we knew it was not gonna be a 10 to 12 strikeout night because they see that kind of pitching all the time,” Dunn said. “But she (Kellar) battled the whole game and that’s all we were really after.”

The downfall for the Riverhawks came in the third and fourth innings where they committed three errors, combined with timely hits which drove in a handful of the Knights runs. Moving forward, Kimball plans to address the defensive mistakes among her young team which features four freshmen in the starting lineup.

“I think we’re nervous to make mistakes which we can’t be,” Kimball said. “Softball is a mental game, we gotta be ready to play, we’re gonna continue to work at it in practice.”

A key hit in during that stretch came from junior Aubree Sellers who knocked a two-run double to deep centerfield in the third inning which extended Newman’s lead to four runs.

“I had a big adrenaline rush this whole game cause you always wanna win every game, and I knew our team really just needed something to get us motivated,” Sellers said. “Other people set it for me first so then hitting that ball just set us even further.”

Sellers also contributed defensively with a lot of play being made to her at first base on infield hits late in the game. No matter what throw she got from her she had confidence in her teammates that they would give her a solid opportunity to make a play.

“The throws that they give me is what really makes it,” Sellers said. “Even if it’s a bad throw it doesn’t really matter cause I have trust in them and they have trust in me, so it all works out.”

Ninth-ranked (1A) Newman’s next matchup will be tonight on the road against No. 2 (2A) Central Springs, where the winner will sit in first place in the Top of Iowa East Conference. Mason City (3-6) will play Thursday night in a conference doubleheader on the road against Ames (9-5).