Newman Catholic prepares for a return to in-person learning

The Newman Catholic School District announced in late July that it will be returning to the classroom for complete in-person learning. The district is also mandating masks.
“I think the first thing is we realized that the best education happens when you’re face-to-face,” K-12 Administrator Tony Adams said. “If we make that work, that’s what we’re going to do. We also looked at the hybrid model and just felt that we can accomplish the same thing face-to-face.”
The district will be operating in a green-yellow-orange-red system, based on what status administrators and health officials feel is necessary. Currently, the green system (on-site learning) is a go for this fall. Yellow is hybrid, orange is temporary remote learning and red is strictly virtual.
“Initially, it’s pretty easy to communicate out what we were planning on doing, but we thought as we would transition through the year, instead of us giving all the details, we could just use a color system,” Adams said.
Masks and face coverings will be mandated, something Adams calls “a no-brainer.” The district has worked with many great people and organizations, according to Adams.
“When you talk to public health, you listen to Iowa public health, you talk to Cerro Gordo Public Health, who have been outstanding to work with,” Adams said. “They’ve just given us great advice and leadership that really allowed us to rely on them to understand what is best for our faculty, our staff and our students.”
Newman Catholic will hold in-person classes for all five days of the week. Increasing hours for janitorial staff will help deal with cleanliness. Teachers will also help take on the load, by sanitizing things themselves. Adams says staff members will have time built in their schedules to clean.
In order to return to in-person learning, the district needed to do some renovating around the school.
“I think probably what you see almost every other school is doing,” Adams said. “Just going through our facilities, just insuring that we create facilities that reduce touch points. As individuals come in, there’s very few touching”
The district has decided to keep doors open that are normally closed for fire hazard reasons. Also new to the school this year is hands-free doors installed in some restrooms.
To accommodate handling a larger class size than what some classrooms could hold, the chapel is one of a few non-traditional class settings that is being converted into a classroom.
Students will have an option to voluntarily learn from home if they need to. The district has a request form on the website for families to choose that option.
“I haven’t checked the numbers today, but I know the percentages so far have been fairly low,” Adams said. “At the same time we want to make sure families know they have that option. That they can continue with our curriculum with our format and then hopefully get that same quality education that they can get face-to-face.”
Adams says in a perfect world, the district will keep all students and faculty safe this fall and school will continue in the green phase of the plan.
“Hopefully everything that we put into place we can take advantage of and use because we’re in school,” Adams said.
So far, the response to the plan from the community has been positive, according to communications and enrollment coordinator Megan Studer.
“I think people really appreciate the communication coming out of our building,” Studer said. “We have our resource center on the website. You can always go on there and see all the different things that we’re planning and the ongoing communication that way.”
Community members can find the resource center at newmancatholic.org. The first day of school is set for Aug. 24.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
