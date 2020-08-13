Newman Catholic prepares for a return to in-person learning

Newman Catholic will hold in-person classes for all five days of the week. Increasing hours for janitorial staff will help deal with cleanliness. Teachers will also help take on the load, by sanitizing things themselves. Adams says staff members will have time built in their schedules to clean.

In order to return to in-person learning, the district needed to do some renovating around the school.

“I think probably what you see almost every other school is doing,” Adams said. “Just going through our facilities, just insuring that we create facilities that reduce touch points. As individuals come in, there’s very few touching”

The district has decided to keep doors open that are normally closed for fire hazard reasons. Also new to the school this year is hands-free doors installed in some restrooms.

To accommodate handling a larger class size than what some classrooms could hold, the chapel is one of a few non-traditional class settings that is being converted into a classroom.

Students will have an option to voluntarily learn from home if they need to. The district has a request form on the website for families to choose that option.