Newman Catholic advances over Nashua-Plainfield in six innings

It's easy to see why the Newman Catholic softball team has been so successful all season.

If you attended Wednesday night's game between the Class 1A No. 12 Knights and visiting Nashua-Plainfield Huskies, you saw how effortless Newman Catholic made it seem at times.

The Knights beat the Huskies, 10-0, in six innings and advanced to Friday's regional semifinal in Class 1A, Region 4.

"We're just very happy to move on," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said. "The 18 that we're dressing, we're proud of all of them."

The Knights started off slow and didn't score in the first two innings. After a dismal start, the squad kicked it into gear and scored four runs in the third inning.

"Unfortunately our mantra lately has been we start slow and then we finish strong," Dunn said. "The played good defense to being with but then we finally started hitting to where they weren't."

The Knights added two more runs in the fourth inning, three more in the fifth and one more in the sixth to send Husky fans home early.