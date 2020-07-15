Newman Catholic advances over Nashua-Plainfield in six innings

It's easy to see why the Newman Catholic softball team has been so successful all season.
If you attended Wednesday night's game between the Class 1A No. 12 Knights and visiting Nashua-Plainfield Huskies, you saw how effortless Newman Catholic made it seem at times.
The Knights beat the Huskies, 10-0, in six innings and advanced to Friday's regional semifinal in Class 1A, Region 4.
"We're just very happy to move on," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said. "The 18 that we're dressing, we're proud of all of them."
The Knights started off slow and didn't score in the first two innings. After a dismal start, the squad kicked it into gear and scored four runs in the third inning.
"Unfortunately our mantra lately has been we start slow and then we finish strong," Dunn said. "The played good defense to being with but then we finally started hitting to where they weren't."
The Knights added two more runs in the fourth inning, three more in the fifth and one more in the sixth to send Husky fans home early.
In the circle, senior Paige Leininger was dialed in. She struck out seven of the 20 batters she faced and only allowed two hits. Leininger knows that sometimes her team can get set on cruise control, and she reminded them of that before the game.
"We weren't expecting to come in and win. We had beat them previously in the season," Leininger said. "But I think that we've proven this season that sometimes we don't win the games that we should. I made sure to emphasize the point that we're not just going to go in and win."
The Knights move to 17-3 this season and play in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
