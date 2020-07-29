'Monarch Mania': The hidden gem of Newman Catholic's campus

Von Ehwegen hopes this garden will inspire people in the community to plant their own miniature pollinator garden. According to Von Ehwegen, the Lime Creek Nature Center has created a website that gives information on pollinators and how you can create a pollinator habitat in your own backyard.

“It’s a good example of what you can do right in your own backyard. It wouldn’t have to be as big as this one is, it could be smaller,” Von Ehwegen said. “But even a small garden can make a big difference. There will be a lot of pollinators that will find that and come and use it.”

While Von Ehwegen’s goal is to continue creating more habitats, Ohl is hoping to see more student involvement with Newman Catholic’s garden. She hopes to reach out to the new science teachers and create a catalog of plants and insects to teach students.

The square area that the garden takes up is a pretty big undertaking for one person to maintain, so Ohl is eager to have people reach out to her for help.

“It would be nice hopefully when things settle down, that I can get more kids involved,” Ohl said. “That’s been the hardest thing. Kids are so busy. It would be nice to point out to them this is a weed and this is a flower and this is a perennial we don’t pull out.”