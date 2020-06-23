Mohawks softball earn first two wins of the season

Two eighth-graders led the way on the mound, sophomore Lainna Duncan hit two home runs and the Mason City softball team walked away with its first two wins of the season on Tuesday night.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Mason City beat Marshalltown, 14-11. In game two, the Mohawks needed just six innings to defeat the winless Bobcats, 13-2.
"It feels good. I'm happy for the girls," head coach Bob Horner said. "For us to kind of get the monkey off our back is going to give the girls some confidence."
Game one was a high-scoring affair that saw multiple lead changes and big hit after big hit from both teams.
In game two, Mason City took a 4-1 lead after three innings of play. Marshalltown grabbed one back to make the score 4-2 after four innings.
The Mohawks were able to score three runs in the fifth and end the game in the bottom of the sixth with a six-run inning. Duncan put an exclamation point on the contest when she hit her second two-run home run of the night to seal the deal.
Eighth-graders Adyson Evans and Gwen Fiser led the way in the circle. Evans pitched in the first game. Fiser only gave up two runs on the night when she pitched the entire second game.
"It was really cool," Fiser said. "I thought it was crazy that we pulled out the win."
Horner is excited about his eighth grade pitchers and the strides they made tonight.
"We're awful young, I'm throwing two eighth-graders," Horner said. "Both the eighth grade kids, they compliment each other really well."
These will hopefully give his girls a confidence boost for the rest of the season, according to Horner.
"I think you'll see the kids relax a little bit more, maybe see them have a bit more confidence since they won a couple ball games," Horner said.
VIDEO: Mason City softball vs Marshalltown, June 23, 2020
The Mohawks are back in action at Des Moines East on Wednesday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
