New online alternative education program coming to Mason City Schools

In the last school board meeting for the Mason City Community School District, dropout prevention programs were a key topic, and a new alternative school program agreement was approved.
The Mason City CSD School Board approved an agreement to establish and operate an alternative options education school program with Iowa NET High Academy (INHA) during its school board meeting on Monday.
The agreement establishes a program in the district to provide more educational opportunities for students, especially students at risk of dropping out.
“We have some students who are in some very unique situations when it comes to staying in school and participating in school, and we think that NET High gives us another tool, another avenue to help keep kids in school and come up with programming for kids in a different way that’s not available to us now,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said.
INHA is not another alternative school, and nothing will happen to the current Mason City Alternative School that’s next to the high school, according to Mason City High School Principal Dan Long.
“It’s another option for students and the school and helps provide flexibility with unique student needs and situations,” Long said.
According to the program description in the agreement, the school district wants to provide “innovative services to students who have dropped out of all traditional educational programs offered” by the district, which INHA can fulfill with its program that offers educational, social and emotional services to students.
This is simply an agreement between INHA and Mason City CSD to cooperate together, and is effective until July 31, 2022, Long said.
There are no students enrolled yet, but they will be enrolled on a case by case basis and could start at any point, he said.
The district is in charge of setting up procedures for students to participate and the evaluation criteria and performance measures for students – including how many credits or courses students need to graduate and aligning the courses with the district’s handbook – identify students who are eligible to participate, establish a program budget and designate someone to be the district coordinator, the primary correspondent with INHA staff, according to the agreement.
The district will also have to create a plan to bring participating students back into regular district programs.
“The school has the flexibility to transition a student back slowly, end the programming with a student, or continue programming as appropriate on a monthly basis,” Long said. “The goal is for a student to complete two semester credits each month.”
Since this is a one-on-one program for each student, the district will also have to relay the required coursework and benchmarks for each student to INHA.
INHA will have to design a “Personalized Learning Plan” for each student to meet the district’s educational standards, provide the district with periodic progress reports for each student and designate someone to be the INHA director, the primary correspondent with the district.
INHA is also in charge of providing a certified teacher and mentor for each student and providing the instructional materials.
“[The] mentor is someone local that can meet face to face with students weekly,” Long said.
Versteeg said the instruction is through a combination of things, like video, online and in-person instruction.
According to the INHA website, the program, now entering its 10th year, offers 101 courses and currently has 100 students enrolled statewide with an 82 percent graduation rate.
"It is the most rewarding work I have ever done," INHA founder and executive director Dr. Cynthia Knight said.
According to Knight, students and their mentors must meet at least once a week for support, homework help and to check on their progress.
"We meet students at all types of public places: local coffee shops, restaurants, public libraries, YMCAs," she said. "We look for public places near their homes."
Students also have to do four hours of community service for every month they are in the program, Knight said.
For these services, at the beginning of each month, the district will have to pay INHA 10 percent of the current regular program district cost per pupil provided by the State – which is $6,942 for this school year – for each student enrolled, according to the agreement.
This is only billed to the district, on a prorated monthly basis, if they sign a student up for the program. If a student withdraws, the district will pay through the end of the month in which the student withdrew.
Students enrolled in the program will still be considered enrolled in the district, and as such are subject to district testing requirements, graduation requirements and disciplinary procedures.
They will also be allowed to participate in activities in the district, provided they meet the eligibility rules.
For special education students, an agreement will be made between INHA and the district on a case-by-case basis regarding who will provide the special education and related services for each students, the agreement says.
Ultimately, the district wants their students to succeed and continue their educational process, according to Mason City CSD School Board member Kathryn Koehler.
“There is a need in this district and throughout the state, find an avenue for kids to achieve, and sometimes that’s not in the mainstream,” Koehler said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.