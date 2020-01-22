New online alternative education program coming to Mason City Schools

This is simply an agreement between INHA and Mason City CSD to cooperate together, and is effective until July 31, 2022, Long said.

There are no students enrolled yet, but they will be enrolled on a case by case basis and could start at any point, he said.

The district is in charge of setting up procedures for students to participate and the evaluation criteria and performance measures for students – including how many credits or courses students need to graduate and aligning the courses with the district’s handbook – identify students who are eligible to participate, establish a program budget and designate someone to be the district coordinator, the primary correspondent with INHA staff, according to the agreement.

The district will also have to create a plan to bring participating students back into regular district programs.

“The school has the flexibility to transition a student back slowly, end the programming with a student, or continue programming as appropriate on a monthly basis,” Long said. “The goal is for a student to complete two semester credits each month.”

Since this is a one-on-one program for each student, the district will also have to relay the required coursework and benchmarks for each student to INHA.