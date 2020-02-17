Mason City School Board OKs moving ahead on $22.6M-$25.6M field house

It's going to be a field house.
With board member Kristine Cassel absent, the remaining six members of the Mason City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to take the next step toward constructing a field house attached to the high school.
The projected cost is between $22.6 million and $25.6 million, all of which will be paid without additional impact on taxpayers, according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg.
After several months of design work from architectural firm Bergland and Cram, taking into account input from committees, the board and the public, it came down to two possible project paths.
One was to construct a field house with two full-length gyms with four cross courts, a pool and a multipurpose room, complete with new locker rooms, storage spaces and commons areas. The other possibility was a pared-down-to-the-essentials project, including a new pool, full-length gym with two cross courts, new locker rooms, storage and commons area.
The original price tag for the field house was between $27 million and $31 million, while the pared down version was between $19 million and $21.5 million.
In January, the board asked Bergland and Cram to come back at its February meeting with a field house option at an amount that fit in the district's budget, so that it would not have to go to voters to ask for money.
The district would be able to pay as much as $26.2 million for the project using a combination of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education money and existing physical plant and equipment levies.
The final Bergland and Cram field house option, offered at the board's Feb. 10 meeting, scaled back on common areas, unnecessary mezzanine space and pool storage, bringing the cost range -- with potential change orders and contingencies built in - to the amount the board heard on Monday night.
Several members of the public as well as teachers, coaches and a student spoke in favor of the field house.
Mason City Girls Basketball Coach Curt Klaahsen said the field house was something he heard about 13 years ago when he began working for the district. Klaahsen said when he visited two other districts -- Marshalltown and Fort Dodge -- that recently built auxiliary gyms, he asked them what they thought.
"They all told me the same thing, that if they had it to do over again they'd build a field house," he said, telling the board that the people in those districts who he had spoken to felt they built "too small."
Kirk Ketelsen said he moved to Mason City 18 months ago and has been impressed with the positive, progressive vibe he's felt in the community recently. He urged the board to go for the field house option as it was a rare opportunity that in the years ahead, board members could look back on and be proud of.
"This project could have lots of unintended consequences, because a field house would be so helpful in building connections with the community," Ketelsen said. He said he thought of a few "unintended consequences" just while at the meeting and they included holding dance marathons, relays for life, large ceremonies and a place for the marching band to practice in inclement weather. He also cited its importance in marketing the community to families.
"It's a potential 'wow' factor," Ketelsen said.
Parent Carol Dettmer encouraged the board to "boldly invest" in the future.
The board appeared to agree, with minimal discussion. Board President Jodi Draper noted that the vote was not to agree to financing, but merely OK'ing Bergland and Cram to work on more detailed construction documents.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the board could weigh in on the cost of the project at that point and at two other future points - when it secures a contract for financing the project and when it accepts bids.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.