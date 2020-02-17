Mason City School Board OKs moving ahead on $22.6M-$25.6M field house

The district would be able to pay as much as $26.2 million for the project using a combination of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education money and existing physical plant and equipment levies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The final Bergland and Cram field house option, offered at the board's Feb. 10 meeting, scaled back on common areas, unnecessary mezzanine space and pool storage, bringing the cost range -- with potential change orders and contingencies built in - to the amount the board heard on Monday night.

Several members of the public as well as teachers, coaches and a student spoke in favor of the field house.

Mason City Girls Basketball Coach Curt Klaahsen said the field house was something he heard about 13 years ago when he began working for the district. Klaahsen said when he visited two other districts -- Marshalltown and Fort Dodge -- that recently built auxiliary gyms, he asked them what they thought.

"They all told me the same thing, that if they had it to do over again they'd build a field house," he said, telling the board that the people in those districts who he had spoken to felt they built "too small."