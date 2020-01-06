Mason City school board down to two options for pool and gym

Versteeg said the district can use $1.9 million in PPEL bonds and $24.3 million in SAVE revenue bonds, borrowing for 20 years, which brings them to $26.2 million. Any remaining difference can be paid with PPEL bonds if needed.

Board member Lorrie Lala said she didn't want to take this to the public for a bond issuance.

"I would be in favor if we could keep it in-house, not have to put it to a vote, I would be in favor of going up so we could get more of what we want," she said.

The danger with this plan, though, is possibly stretching the budget resources too thin for too long and not be prepared for any future disasters, board member Jacob Schweitzer said.

"Things are going to break, roofs are going to need to be replaced, and if we're only holding back $800,000 a year, is that truly going to be enough?" he said.

Board member Katherine Koehler, however, was on the opposite end of the spectrum, saying they need all the new facilities not just to get more kids engaged in athletics but also to bring the community together.

"What I'm concerned about is not being visionary enough," she said.