After public forum, school board holds firm in decision to nix Mohawk name

The decision to drop the name “Mohawks” was upheld by the Mason City School Board at its meeting Monday night, after the item was brought up for reconsideration.

Last month, the Mason City School Board decided to end the use of the name “Mohawks,” at athletic events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20.

Monday's meeting had a little over 90 attendees, and was held at the high school’s performance hall and FEMA Room.

Mason City resident JoAnn Hardy, who was in attendance, said she came to the meeting in support of change. She said her sons, who graduated from Mason City High School, didn’t understand at first why the mascot name was being changed. After Hardy showed them the letter from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe asking Mason City to drop the Mohawk name, she said her sons accepted that change was needed.

“We say we honor this tribe. We say we respect this tribe. And then we’re fighting against their wishes,” said Hardy.

Fellow Mason City resident Denice Martin sat in on the meeting to support her belief that the Mohawk mascot is worth saving. Martin said she believes a change from Mohawks to a new mascot would be a large expense and put a strain on taxpayers.

“I think everybody has the right to be heard. I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I think we should listen to all valid points,” said Martin. “But again, I think that the precedence is with us, and for how many years? I just see this whole thing as unnecessary. It’s an unnecessary expense.”

Around 20 people spoke during the meeting’s open forum, with roughly the same number speaking in support of change as spoke in favor of keeping the Mohawk name.

Mason City High School student Olivia Despenas addressed the board, saying the name “Mohawks” gave her and others a sense of pride. Despenas said she felt the previous vote to change the mascot was a rushed decision made without consulting the students.

“What about what we want? We go to school everyday. We quite literally have fought, sweat, bled and cried on both our fields and courts, as well as on our stages," said Despenas. "We have a hold on the name to mean something. You cannot simply sweep aside and disregard our very valid feelings [in favor of the tribe's feelings] after everything we’ve worked toward for that name.”

“I decided to express my opinion tonight because I care about students. I have given this a lot of thought and at first I had real mixed emotions about the change or if there is a change,” said Mason City resident Debbie Scheetz. “It is not about us, it is about our students and about their education.”

Scheetz went on to say the negative comments she has been reading and the disrespect she has seen towards Native American people is what led her to want change. Scheetz added she does not need to be a "Mohawk" to be “validated,” nor does any other person.

Others held a more neutral stance, noting that no matter what direction the board went, someone will be upset.

“No matter what you (board members) decide today, you lose," said former Mason City student Katrina Neve. "These guys are going to be mad because you’re changing the mascot. These guys are going to be mad if you keep the mascot.”

Members from Indigenous organizations Native American Guardians Association and Great Plains Action Society, respectively, spoke as well.

NAGA, who has been providing guidance to the Save the Name group, sent three members to the podium, each speaking to a similar sentiment, noting they are proud of their heritage and enjoy seeing Native names and imagery. The Great Plains speakers expressed nearly the exact opposite point of view.

The night wasn't without disruption, though.

Two members of NAGA starting arguments with the board, and one Great Plains member turning from the podium and directing his comments to NAGA.

Also creating a stir was former Mason City High School athlete Tom Randall, who said he drove from his home in Ames to discuss his attachment to the Mohawk name. At one point during his comments, Randall broke into a loud rant, repeatedly claiming he is not a racist, and challenging anyone who wants to call him racist to come find him after the meeting to say it to his face. "I'll take care of business," Randall said.

After the forum, board director Carol Dettmer made the motion to uphold the decision to retire the Mohawk mascot, which was seconded by director Katie Koehler.

“I want us to stay a wonderful school district that has a great sense of pride in our relationships and that we stand together united and have that passion and connectivity," said Dettmer.

Koehler noted the Mohawk mascot is a passionate subject for those in the Mason City community. She said the research she has been doing is in regard to the impact mascots have on the students.

“That is the biggest reason I want this to change is for the students we serve now and the future of them,” said Koehler.

School board vice president Peterson Jean-Pierre said that though he is not originally from Mason City, he has put hours into serving the students in the community. Jean-Pierre said he views the “true stakeholders” to be the kids.

“This is not a decision that I made based on emotions, but based on me actually doing critical thinking,” said Jean-Pierre. “A lot of the statements you have made tonight were contradicting. On one hand, you’re saying that you don’t want any connection with the Native tribe but you also say you want to honor the Native tribe. This is a contradiction.”

Both Jean-Pierre and board director Alan Steckman said they are willing to accept the possibility of not being voted back onto the school board because of their decision.

“If this is the issue that gets me voted off this board, I promise I won’t lose an ounce of sleep, because I know where I stand,” said Jean-Pierre.

Lala then initiated a roll-call vote, at which time the school board unanimously stood with its previous decision to let go of the Mohawk mascot.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

