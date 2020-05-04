MCHS seniors receive recognition after school year cut short

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of Mason City High School’s Student Senate set out on Monday to recognize the Class of 2020, whose senior-year traditions have been upended by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Around 200 yard signs were delivered by students to houses of graduating classmates as a way to commemorate the end of high school.

Senior Myah Lewerke and junior Brandilee Joyner took part in the project, delivering 48 signs on their route.

“My drive is just trying to make others happy,” said Lewerke. “It’s really, really tough right now ... maybe if we leave this for them, they’ll feel like they’re not forgotten.”

Joyner said the message she wanted to convey to seniors was one of support. “I just want people to know that we are thinking of you, even though you can’t have a normal senior year.”

The signs, which read “2020 MCHS Senior Lives Here,” were sponsored by Iowa College Aid, Mason City College Access Network and Mason City High School.

Not all hope is lost for a commencement celebration, though. MCHS principal Dan Long said there is an alternate plan in the works and details will be made available to families soon.