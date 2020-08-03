Mason City teachers assemble in support of mask requirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School districts, families and educators around the country have been split on the usage of masks in the classroom this fall.

The public now knows where Mason City teachers fall on this issue.

Around 40 teachers assembled in the parking lot of the administrative building on Monday before the Mason City Board of Education’s meeting. Armed with masks and signs, the educators were there showing support of the administration and advocating for the requirement of masks.

“When it was originally organized, we hadn’t heard if we were going to try to mandate masks, but now the word has kind of been spread that they are going to propose to mandate masks,” Hoover Elementary teacher Jennifer Hjelle said. “We’re here to thank them for putting that on the table to the board and show our support that we do want masks in the classroom.”

The teachers were spread six feet apart from each other in an effort to practice what they preach and actively social distance. None of the teachers went into the board meeting.

“We can show our support out here without being in close quarters,” says Alyssa Benson, behavioral interventionist at Pinecrest Center. Benson came with a sign that read “Children and educators are not guinea pigs.”