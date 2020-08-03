Mason City teachers assemble in support of mask requirement

School districts, families and educators around the country have been split on the usage of masks in the classroom this fall.
The public now knows where Mason City teachers fall on this issue.
Around 40 teachers assembled in the parking lot of the administrative building on Monday before the Mason City Board of Education’s meeting. Armed with masks and signs, the educators were there showing support of the administration and advocating for the requirement of masks.
“When it was originally organized, we hadn’t heard if we were going to try to mandate masks, but now the word has kind of been spread that they are going to propose to mandate masks,” Hoover Elementary teacher Jennifer Hjelle said. “We’re here to thank them for putting that on the table to the board and show our support that we do want masks in the classroom.”
The teachers were spread six feet apart from each other in an effort to practice what they preach and actively social distance. None of the teachers went into the board meeting.
“We can show our support out here without being in close quarters,” says Alyssa Benson, behavioral interventionist at Pinecrest Center. Benson came with a sign that read “Children and educators are not guinea pigs.”
At the school board meeting on July 20, the board was still discussing whether or not it wanted to make masks mandatory in the fall. On Monday night, the return-to-learn plan was approved. Masks are required in the plan, much to the relief of the district’s teachers.
Mary Alexander, a teacher at the high school, says her husband and her both had COVID-19 earlier this summer. She was asymptomatic, but her husband had a tougher time with it. They’ve both since recovered but she doesn’t want other families to go through what she did.
“I will do whatever the district asks of me, but I really want to be able to do it with kids in masks,” Alexander said.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says he saw the demonstration and was happy with how teachers in the district came together.
“It was very positive and heartfelt. The board is doing the right thing and trying to keep people safe and at the same time trying to get everybody to go back to school,” Versteeg said.
You can watch live coverage from the demonstration here.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
