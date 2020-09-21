Mason City schools share updates on addition, return-to-learn plan

There will also be a central lobby area with concessions and multi-purpose rooms.

Final bids for the project are due on Oct. 19 and financing will be finalized in late October. Versteeg says after the board finalizes finances and bids in late October, ground-breaking on the project can occur any time after. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

"So I know last time we met, it seemed like it was too good to be true," Versteeg said. "They're beautiful. This is going to be a fantastic facility for the money that we've talked about since we began the project. It's really coming together nicely."

Versteeg also shared COVID-19 data with the board and gave an update on return-to-learn plans moving forward. He says that later in the week, he is planning on sending out information about moving back to in-person learning.

When Mason City announced in August that it was going to a hybrid form of learning in the fall, Cerro Gordo County's positive test percentage was sitting around 10%. On Monday it was 4.7%. In the COVID-19 data, it was learned that only six students had tested positive in the first four weeks of school.