Mason City schools return grades 5-12 to hybrid learning plan

After initially stating last Monday that it would stick to its plan of keeping students in school for a four-day, in-person school week, the Mason City Community School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that grades 5-12 will be returning to a hybrid learning plan, effective Thursday.

The COVID-19 numbers both state- and county-wide have been on a downward slide for much of the last month.

Only seven of Iowa's 99 counties are under 15% for the 14-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests, and Cerro Gordo County sits at 23.3%. The county has been over 20% for over 10 days now.

The district cites this as the main reason for moving back into a hybrid learning plan for those grade levels.

"While the county test positivity rates are on the rise, transmission of the virus to or among students at school is not a common occurrence," a press release sent out on Wednesday said. "Most cases of exposure in regards to students and staff are happening due to community spread outside of the school environment."

Even though absenteeism due to COVID-19 is relatively low for students, the virus is taking its toll on staff members. The district says that it's struggling to keep enough staff to support a four-day, in-person school week.