Mason City schools return grades 5-12 to hybrid learning plan

After initially stating last Monday that it would stick to its plan of keeping students in school for a four-day, in-person school week, the Mason City Community School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that grades 5-12 will be returning to a hybrid learning plan, effective Thursday.
The COVID-19 numbers both state- and county-wide have been on a downward slide for much of the last month.
Only seven of Iowa's 99 counties are under 15% for the 14-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests, and Cerro Gordo County sits at 23.3%. The county has been over 20% for over 10 days now.
The district cites this as the main reason for moving back into a hybrid learning plan for those grade levels.
"While the county test positivity rates are on the rise, transmission of the virus to or among students at school is not a common occurrence," a press release sent out on Wednesday said. "Most cases of exposure in regards to students and staff are happening due to community spread outside of the school environment."
Even though absenteeism due to COVID-19 is relatively low for students, the virus is taking its toll on staff members. The district says that it's struggling to keep enough staff to support a four-day, in-person school week.
"Due to this, the decision has been made to move to two-day a week hybrid learning in hopes the community trend will stabilize so the district does not have to move to continuous learning," the release said.
Mason City schools started the school year with all students in a hybrid learning plan, but the district has slowly transitioned to a four-day in-person school week over the past six weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Kindergarten through second grade students were the first to return on Oct. 9. Lincoln Intermediate was the last building to fully return last Monday. After just one full school week, those students will be a part of a larger group who will return to the hybrid plan.
Pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will continue with the four-day school week as both student and staff absenteeism remains low.
The district is hoping the implementation of the hybrid plan will help it avoid applying for continuous online learning. A move to continuous online learning would mean no in-person school and no athletics or activities.
The Iowa Department of Education has granted waivers to 24 school districts in Iowa seeking to switch students to continuous online learning due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said another three waiver requests are being reviewed and likely would meet the state’s guidance criteria of at least 10% student absenteeism and/or a COVID-19 positivity rate above 15% in their counties to temporarily move to online instruction.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at last Monday's board meeting that the district is tracking absenteeism by building and that student absenteeism remains low.
According to the release, the hybrid learning plan for grades 5-12 will continue through Friday, Dec. 4. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Mason City schools will communicate the learning plan that will begin on Monday, Dec. 7.
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (1).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (2).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (3).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (4).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (5).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (6).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (7).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (8).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (9).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (10).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (11).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (12).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (13).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (14).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (15).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (16).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (21).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (22).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (23).jpg
Mason City Veterans Day ceremony 2020 (24).jpg
Reporting from the Lee Des Moines Bureau was included in this story. Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.