Mason City Schools refocuses after Gov. Reynolds declaration

Versteeg said on Tuesday morning that he is always happy to hear from the community.

“It’s always good to get public input. That’s the whole point of having board meetings, is to involve the public,” Versteeg said.

In a survey sent out to the Mason City school district parents at the beginning of July, 509 participants said they will undoubtedly be sending their kids to school in-person. 271 participants said they will definitely not be sending their students to school. 977 participants fall somewhere in the middle.

“That particular sentiment comes out very clearly in a parent survey, that there’s just as many parents that want to have some sort of in-person school as those that don’t want to have that,” Versteeg said.

Versteeg says administration is pondering a four-day school week where two days are in-person and two days are online. The district is also changing certain cleaning procedures, visitor procedures and self-assessment techniques.

“I think that returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of our children,” Versteeg said. “We must pursue reopening, whatever that looks like, in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff.”