Mason City Schools refocuses after Gov. Reynolds declaration

After the Mason City School District spent the entirety of the summer devising a return-to-learn plan for the upcoming school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds threw a wrench in the plan on Friday.
School districts were supposed to devise three different plans by July 1 for students to return in the fall: on-site learning, at-home learning or a hybrid. But at her press conference, Reynolds ordered all school districts to accommodate 50 percent of instruction to be on-site and in-person.
Mason City, along with many other districts around the state, is now refocusing their efforts to accommodate this proclamation.
“When you return students to a building, 50 percent of their instruction needs to be in-person, not 50 percent of students need to return,” Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg clarified on Tuesday morning. “Let’s say we do a hybrid return-to-learn plan. It’s up to us to decide what percentage of students are going to come back to the school building then.”
One thing that Versteeg was happy about was Reynolds says parents have an option to voluntarily choose continuous learning from home.
Much of the school board meeting on Monday night was dedicated to return-to-learn conversations. Versteeg reiterated that due to Reynolds’ proclamation, Mason City is planning on devising a plan so that 50 percent of the district’s students’ learning can happen on-site when class starts on Aug. 24.
“That’s our default. We’re at a point where we’re being told that we have to plan for in-person, on-site instruction,” Versteeg said. “As of today, that’s our plan. But we’re a long ways between now and Aug. 24.”
Versteeg said in the meeting that purpose of Monday’s school board meeting was to give an update on the return-to-learn plans. It was an informational meeting, not a final say on what the plans will be.
“The board will formally adopt a return-to-learn plan at a special session on Aug. 3rd,” Versteeg said. “This plan literally changed every day since its conception, because of new guidance, new rules and different interpretation of current rules and guidance. I have no doubt that it will continue to change as we move towards the beginning of school.”
The board held an open forum, letting community members speak and give their thoughts on what the district should do when school starts back up on Aug. 24. All five community members who spoke advised against in-person classes.
One community member, Carla Miller, of Mason City, pleaded with the board to consider all options before returning to in-person classes.
“A Japanese study of a hundred cases found that the odds of catching the coronavirus are nearly 20 times higher indoors than outdoors,” Miller continued. “Please, we cannot go back to normal right now, because normal is not an option.”
Versteeg said on Tuesday morning that he is always happy to hear from the community.
“It’s always good to get public input. That’s the whole point of having board meetings, is to involve the public,” Versteeg said.
In a survey sent out to the Mason City school district parents at the beginning of July, 509 participants said they will undoubtedly be sending their kids to school in-person. 271 participants said they will definitely not be sending their students to school. 977 participants fall somewhere in the middle.
“That particular sentiment comes out very clearly in a parent survey, that there’s just as many parents that want to have some sort of in-person school as those that don’t want to have that,” Versteeg said.
Versteeg says administration is pondering a four-day school week where two days are in-person and two days are online. The district is also changing certain cleaning procedures, visitor procedures and self-assessment techniques.
“I think that returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of our children,” Versteeg said. “We must pursue reopening, whatever that looks like, in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff.”
In an effort to communicate with the community, the district plans to have a website up and running this Friday that will actively provide insight and updates to what the plan is moving forward.
The next school board meeting is Aug. 3. The board will give the all-clear on the plans moving forward.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
