Mason City schools plan to release COVID-19 data

At the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced that Mason City Schools, Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Joint Information Center are planning on releasing COVID-19 tracking information to the public.
Versteeg says the three parties have met multiple times over the past week in order to effectively figure out a way to communicate data to the public.
“I think we’ve come to an agreement on how to release some tracking dashboard information about how COVID has affected staff and students,” Versteeg said at the meeting. “We have another JIC meeting tomorrow where I think we’ll finalize some of the pieces of this and we’ll start reporting that out on Sept. 18.”
Versteeg says that the team has considering many variables – including how often they release the data, what specific data is reported and how to effectively communicate it. Versteeg says making sure the data is accurate is one of the top priorities.
“We feel like trying to do it every day might almost be misleading, because we might maybe have to correct somebody the next day,” Versteeg said. “It can go both ways so quickly that we’re trying to figure out what’s the right timing on that and what’s the actual right thing to report.”
Versteeg and members of the board also wanted to make sure that the data released wouldn’t be so specific that it identified who the case actually is.
“That’s exactly what FERPA is trying to protect people from,” Versteeg said. “Any information that would relate to somebody’s identity. It could be just a statistic that’s so narrow that you could figure out who it is.”
Much of the Committee of the Whole meeting was a preliminary drawing review of the Natatorium and Fieldhouse Addition. Members of Bergland and Cram gave a presentation about the layout and plans for the project.
The addition will be built around the gym. It will feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, office space for coaches and an athletic training room on the north side. The fieldhouse on the east will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with other amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit.
To the south, a new natatorium featuring an 11-lane pool with a diving board is being designed. That part of the addition will include locker rooms, a second floor with seating and more bathrooms.
The central part of the new facility will feature a large lobby area. There will be multi-purpose rooms and classrooms available in different parts of the facility as well.
This was only a preliminary drawing review, not a final say on the project. The board wanted to make sure the project doesn’t exceed the budget – which is somewhere in the mid-$20 million range.
Although Bergland and Cram didn’t have a final estimate ready, it will give one during the final drawing review at the next board meeting on Sept. 21.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
