Mason City schools plan to release COVID-19 data

At the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced that Mason City Schools, Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Joint Information Center are planning on releasing COVID-19 tracking information to the public.

Versteeg says the three parties have met multiple times over the past week in order to effectively figure out a way to communicate data to the public.

“I think we’ve come to an agreement on how to release some tracking dashboard information about how COVID has affected staff and students,” Versteeg said at the meeting. “We have another JIC meeting tomorrow where I think we’ll finalize some of the pieces of this and we’ll start reporting that out on Sept. 18.”

Versteeg says that the team has considering many variables – including how often they release the data, what specific data is reported and how to effectively communicate it. Versteeg says making sure the data is accurate is one of the top priorities.

“We feel like trying to do it every day might almost be misleading, because we might maybe have to correct somebody the next day,” Versteeg said. “It can go both ways so quickly that we’re trying to figure out what’s the right timing on that and what’s the actual right thing to report.”