Mason City Schools graduation slated for June 11-12

The Mason City Community School District's graduation will be held over a span of two days -- June 11 and June 12.

Mohawk Stadium will play host to the ceremony and seniors will have their own designated time to walk across the stage on the football field. Each senior will be allowed up to four guests to bring along. The guests will be allowed on the track to watch their senior.

Seniors are to sign up for a 30-minute time slot between 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on either day, according to information on the district's website. There will also be a time slot for high risk students from 3-4 p.m. on both days. An additional time period was added between 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

All students and guests are encouraged to wear face masks while on school grounds and will walk together as directed by volunteers. The volunteers will also wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.

A professional video recording of the ceremony will be shared with the families and will eventually be made accessible on the district’s website, as well as online on the Globe Gazette’s website.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

