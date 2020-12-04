Mason City schools find ways to combat staffing, substitute challenges

When Mason City schools announced in early November that grades 5-12 were transitioning back to a hybrid learning schedule, the county’s 14-day rolling average and student data weren’t the only factors that went into the decision.
Not uncommon for school districts around the state, the Mason City district has had trouble dealing with staffing issues. When COVID-19 case numbers county- and district-wide started to increase, the district knew it couldn’t keep delivering quality education with minimal staff.
“We just really struggled to staff a building every day when 100 percent of the kids are there,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said. “The flexibility that’s created when only half the kids come has kept us from having to move the building closed or to a continuous learning situation.”
Over the past couple months, staff members have missed time in the classroom due to a positive test result or time spent in quarantine after coming in contact with a positive case.
That’s left administrators scrambling to figure out ways to effectively manage and teach the classrooms.
In traditional years, the district would call up substitute teachers to come and instruct the classroom for the day. While that still is the case, a good chunk of substitutes chose not to fill in this year.
“Some have informed us of their decision to not take jobs until COVID has run its course or a vaccine is available, and others simply remain on the list but do not accept positions for whatever reason,” Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski said in an email.
According to Drzycimski, 24 substitute teachers have resigned prior to or during the school year, but the district has been able to hire 14 new ones. He says there’re still many teachers who remain on the list, but have elected not to work.
“Our substitute pool, they’re more of an older group of folks,” Versteeg said. “A lot of retired teachers in that group. I think for their own health reasons, they’re not interested in being exposed and being around COVID. I can’t blame them at all, I completely understand.”
The board of education approved a pay raise before the 2020-21 school year from $18 to $20 an hour for substitute nurses, but substitute teacher pay hasn't changed since 2015-16. Substitute teachers get paid $125 per day. On the sixth consecutive day in the same assignment, the daily per diem increases to $150.
In the Clear Lake district, the board of education approved raising substitute teacher pay for the first time in two years before the start of this school year. Short and long-term substitute teachers now make $10 more per day, and substitute para-educators pay increased from $9.27 to $10.
Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee says that staffing has not been a huge issue for the district this year for the most part.
“Every year during certain times it is hard to fill all your subbing positions,” Gee said. “Our staff has worked really hard to stay healthy and in school and we have some really good subs that are loyal to Clear Lake.”
Because of a smaller pool of substitutes to choose from at Mason City, the district has found ways to be creative to fill in for teachers who are gone.
As each class only has half its normal students during the school day due to the hybrid model, one way to combat staffing issues is combining classes.
“Sometimes we find a bigger space to continue to distance. In other cases, we may take the neighboring class and put them in the room because there’s empty space,” Versteeg said. “Basically that class looks full now of kids and desks, but it takes half the staff to do that.”
Some teachers are still able to manage the room virtually from home, but administrators will still need to find an adult or para-educator to supervise the classroom in-person.
Every teacher has a planning period during the day. Versteeg says during that period, those teachers may be asked to come in and cover for the teacher that is gone. Whatever the district can do to keep quality of education high, while keeping kids in school, it will do.
“We are really committed to keeping kids in school as much as we can,” Versteeg said. “Being creative as we can with substitutes, or our own staff covering, because it’s a better option than going to continuous learning.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
