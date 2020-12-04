Mason City schools find ways to combat staffing, substitute challenges

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee says that staffing has not been a huge issue for the district this year for the most part.

“Every year during certain times it is hard to fill all your subbing positions,” Gee said. “Our staff has worked really hard to stay healthy and in school and we have some really good subs that are loyal to Clear Lake.”

Because of a smaller pool of substitutes to choose from at Mason City, the district has found ways to be creative to fill in for teachers who are gone.

As each class only has half its normal students during the school day due to the hybrid model, one way to combat staffing issues is combining classes.

“Sometimes we find a bigger space to continue to distance. In other cases, we may take the neighboring class and put them in the room because there’s empty space,” Versteeg said. “Basically that class looks full now of kids and desks, but it takes half the staff to do that.”

Some teachers are still able to manage the room virtually from home, but administrators will still need to find an adult or para-educator to supervise the classroom in-person.