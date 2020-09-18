Mason City schools, Cerro Gordo Public Health share first COVID-19 data report

The Mason City Community School District and the Cerro Gordo County Public Health released COVID-19 data for the district on Friday in the weekly press release put out by the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center.
After initially planning on keeping the data within the district, Mason City schools reported two positive cases during the week of Sept. 14-19.
The district also put out an additional number of overall cases in a new segment of the return-to-learn website called the COVID tracker dashboard. Between the first four weeks of school, 11 staff members and six students had positive test results.
"I believe that having only 11 employee cases out of 650 employees and 6 student cases out of 3,300 students to-date, is an excellent effort by the district to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Dave Versteeg said.
Versteeg attributed the numbers to staff and students following protocols and using mitigation strategies effectively.
In the report online and in the press release, the number of positive cases of staff and students and the number of staff and students quarantined were included in the data.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
When asked on Aug. 31, Mason City schools and CGPH didn't have any plans to release COVID-19 data. Superintendent Dave Versteeg changed his tune about that at the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 7.
“I think we’ve come to an agreement on how to release some tracking dashboard information about how COVID has affected staff and students,” Versteeg said at the meeting.
Versteeg said at the meeting that the three parties (MC schools, CG public health and JIC) were still in discussion about how they wanted to release data without getting too specific that community members could figure out which students and staff were affected.
The data will be reported in a weekly press release on Friday through the JIC, and the school plans on including the data on the return-to-learn website in a COVID-19 tracking link.
Photos from Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City. Aidan Colby and Gabriela Castelan were named King and Queen …
