Mason City schools, Cerro Gordo Public Health share first COVID-19 data report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Community School District and the Cerro Gordo County Public Health released COVID-19 data for the district on Friday in the weekly press release put out by the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center.

After initially planning on keeping the data within the district, Mason City schools reported two positive cases during the week of Sept. 14-19.

The district also put out an additional number of overall cases in a new segment of the return-to-learn website called the COVID tracker dashboard. Between the first four weeks of school, 11 staff members and six students had positive test results.

"I believe that having only 11 employee cases out of 650 employees and 6 student cases out of 3,300 students to-date, is an excellent effort by the district to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Dave Versteeg said.

Versteeg attributed the numbers to staff and students following protocols and using mitigation strategies effectively.

In the report online and in the press release, the number of positive cases of staff and students and the number of staff and students quarantined were included in the data.