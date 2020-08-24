Mason City, Newman Catholic work through first day of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of students gathered around the front doors of Mason City and Newman Catholic schools on Monday morning, eager to get into the schools that they’ve been shut out from since March.

In some regards, it felt like any other start to a school year. Parents of elementary school students walked their children to the front door and took pictures in front of the Newman Catholic Elementary School sign. Educators shared photos of classrooms on social media before the day, anxiously awaiting students’ arrival.

But it’s not the same start as in years past. Students walked into the front doors with masks on their faces and educators are prepared to enforce social distancing and sanitizing, among many other regulations in place.

With all the differences and uncertainty surrounding the start of school, administrators, educators and student are still happy to be back and make the most of the first day.

“I think that it was almost as normal as can be, the first day of school. Kids are excited, teachers excited,” Newman Catholic administrator Tony Adams said. “It was good to see the kids come in. You can tell, especially with the elementary and middle school, they were excited to see their friends again.”