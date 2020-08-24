Mason City, Newman Catholic work through first day of school

Hundreds of students gathered around the front doors of Mason City and Newman Catholic schools on Monday morning, eager to get into the schools that they’ve been shut out from since March.
In some regards, it felt like any other start to a school year. Parents of elementary school students walked their children to the front door and took pictures in front of the Newman Catholic Elementary School sign. Educators shared photos of classrooms on social media before the day, anxiously awaiting students’ arrival.
But it’s not the same start as in years past. Students walked into the front doors with masks on their faces and educators are prepared to enforce social distancing and sanitizing, among many other regulations in place.
With all the differences and uncertainty surrounding the start of school, administrators, educators and student are still happy to be back and make the most of the first day.
“I think that it was almost as normal as can be, the first day of school. Kids are excited, teachers excited,” Newman Catholic administrator Tony Adams said. “It was good to see the kids come in. You can tell, especially with the elementary and middle school, they were excited to see their friends again.”
As excited as students were to see their friends, it’s definitely a different feeling when you do it with masks on, according to Mason City senior Emma Garrett.
“You can’t see the facial expressions because of the masks,” Garrett said. “That’s kind of hard because I can’t see how the teachers are reacting, I can’t express how I’m feeling and them seeing it. So that’s a little different.”
The Mason City district had parent-teacher conferences for elementary students on Monday, so those students’ first day isn’t until Thursday in the hybrid schedule. However, high school and middle school students began classes on Monday.
“I think our day has gotten off and been pretty smooth all in all,” high school principal Dan Long said. “Sure, there’s a couple little things here and there just with little details, but kids have been great coming into the building.”
Long says the little problems have come in the form of locker assignments and students finding their way around the school – nothing related to COVID-19 precautions.
Garrett, who is the student senate president, is ecstatic to be back. She says her peers are also excited, despite the changes.
“I think there’s going to be some complaining, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” Garrett said. “I think that we’re all going through the same thing, so it’s nice that we’re doing it together.”
At Newman Catholic, students returned to in-person learning as part of the green phase of the return-to-learn plan. Masks are mandated, but Adams says it actually wasn’t weird seeing students in them.
“As a society, I think we’ve got to a point where masks are becoming a little bit more normal and you just start to see that more and more,” Adams said. “Coming to school there was no issues with it. I think it’s part of the new normal I guess.”
Teachers had Google Meet, a livestream service, set up for the small percentage of Newman Catholic’s students who chose to go to strictly online learning.
“I walked in just to see how that was going and from my perspective it seems to have gone well,” Adams said. “As a faculty, we’ll get together and we’re going to look at how it’s going and if there’s things that we can do to improve that.”
Despite how Newman Catholic and Mason City learn this fall, students and staff seem ready to roll with the punches.
“I’m so happy to be back. It’s so good. It’s been a long time since we’ve all been in school,” Garrett said. “Just being able to be in this environment again after so long. You kind of don’t realize how much you miss it until you don’t have it any more.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!