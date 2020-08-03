Mason City Board of Education approves hybrid return-to-learn plan

“We think starting in smaller groups and managing that will get us to that point faster, in our situation – again our situation is different from other schools – than bringing back everybody all at once,” Versteeg said.

Many families in the community were curious about the district’s policy on masks. About 40 teachers actually gathered, socially distanced, in the parking lot before the meeting showing support for the requirement of masks.

“I will do whatever the district asks of me, but I really want to be able to do it with kids in masks," high school teacher Mary Alexander said before the meeting.

Much to the relief of those teachers, the district is requiring masks for all faculty and staff this fall.

“We’re asking people to bring their own that they’re most comfortable with, but we will provide face coverings and face shields and whatever appropriate PPE that would be necessary for our particular staff assignment,” Versteeg said. “At a minimum, face coverings and face shields will be provided and we will do face coverings for students if they can’t provide their own.”