Mason City Board of Education approves hybrid return-to-learn plan

The Mason City Board of Education met and approved the school district’s return-to-learn plan on Monday night. The district will start with the hybrid plan, which means half of the instruction will be in-person and the other half at-home.
A four-day school week will be enforced. Two days will be in-person instruction and two days will be online. Wednesdays are off-days for students, designed so that teachers can re-focus on lesson plans and learn from the first two days of the week.
“We feel like hybrid is the right direction to go to get everybody back safely and manage that and grow it from there,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at the meeting. “Our goal is to have 100 percent of our kids at school 100 percent of the time as fast as possible.”
Districts around the state were required to put together three potential plans in one overall return-to-learn plan by July 1. Those plans consisted of online learning, in-person instruction or a hybrid of the two.
Last Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds put out guidance on what plan schools should use depending on what the positive test results are in each county that the district operates in. If all counties the district is in have a 15 percent or higher positive test results, the district should move solely to online learning.
According to Versteeg, Cerro Gordo County has around a 10 percent transmission average, which is why Mason City chose the hybrid plan.
“We think starting in smaller groups and managing that will get us to that point faster, in our situation – again our situation is different from other schools – than bringing back everybody all at once,” Versteeg said.
Many families in the community were curious about the district’s policy on masks. About 40 teachers actually gathered, socially distanced, in the parking lot before the meeting showing support for the requirement of masks.
“I will do whatever the district asks of me, but I really want to be able to do it with kids in masks," high school teacher Mary Alexander said before the meeting.
Much to the relief of those teachers, the district is requiring masks for all faculty and staff this fall.
“We’re asking people to bring their own that they’re most comfortable with, but we will provide face coverings and face shields and whatever appropriate PPE that would be necessary for our particular staff assignment,” Versteeg said. “At a minimum, face coverings and face shields will be provided and we will do face coverings for students if they can’t provide their own.”
At the July 20 board meeting, the administration decision to require face masks was still being discussed. In the two weeks before Monday’s board meeting, it was decided that face coverings were necessary.
“That really came from the direction of the board,” Versteeg said after the meeting. “They just felt like it was a safer place to start from, as opposed to trying to convince people to wear them.”
Families can choose to voluntarily learn from home if they feel inclined to do so. So far, Versteeg says 75 students have signed up for online learning. The students who have chosen to learn online will do so for a 9 week period and then can choose if they want to transition back to in-person instruction.
Versteeg wants community members to know that the plan is fluid and changing daily, based on new guidelines and recommendations.
“There’s a lot of flexibility in what we’re going to do. We really appreciate the fact that parents have some choice in this,” Versteeg said. “Our number one goal is to get students back to school safely and in a more normal fashion at some point. We feel that this hybrid model is the best way to do that.”
The next board meeting is set for Aug. 17. The administration will have even more information about the plan then, as Aug. 24 is the first day of school.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
