Mason City board considers administration center name change

Catt has received many accolades since her death in 1947, including being the first inductee in the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame in 1975. She was recently named into the National Women's History Alliance in 2020. There is also a museum dedicated to her in Charles City.

"She is an amazing speaker, strong. She would be a good role model for our women here and even society as a whole," board member Katherine Koehler said at the meeting.

Currently, the Mason City district has buildings named after former presidents of the United States.

"We're kind of lacking maybe a little diversity in the naming of our buildings," Renineke said at the meeting.

Board members agreed with what Reineke said about diversity. Superintendent Dave Versteeg says there is no formal process that is necessary in changing the name.

"I don't think there's anything stopping you from saying we like that name and we want to name the building that," Versteeg said to the board.

Versteeg said after the meeting that he's not sure exactly what the next step is, but that his was a good step in the right direction towards naming the administrative center.