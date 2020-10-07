Mason City board considers administration center name change

The Mason City Board of Education listened to Lincoln Intermediate music teacher Ernest Reineke propose a name change for the administration center at Monday night's meeting.
Reineke proposed that the building, currently without a name, be named after Carrie Lane Chapman Catt.
Catt was a leader in American women's suffrage, and was a major contributor in campaigning for the 19th amendment – the amendment that gave women the right to vote. In this, the 100-year anniversary of the 19th amendment, Reineke says it's the perfect time to rename the building.
"What better way to show our resolve than in taking our inspiration from a local hero who used her passion to create rights for all people, not a select few," Reineke said in a letter to the board.
Catt was born in Charles City and her first job was actually as a teacher in the Mason City district. She then became the superintendent at age 24, which was uncommon in the 1800s. Reineke says it's important that Catt, who did so many things for women and human rights, actually started her career in Mason City.
During her career, Catt was not only a leader for women and their right to vote, but also an internationally known political strategist. She helped create the International Woman Suffrage Alliance in 1902. Today, it's known as the International Alliance of Women.
Catt has received many accolades since her death in 1947, including being the first inductee in the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame in 1975. She was recently named into the National Women's History Alliance in 2020. There is also a museum dedicated to her in Charles City.
"She is an amazing speaker, strong. She would be a good role model for our women here and even society as a whole," board member Katherine Koehler said at the meeting.
Currently, the Mason City district has buildings named after former presidents of the United States.
"We're kind of lacking maybe a little diversity in the naming of our buildings," Renineke said at the meeting.
Board members agreed with what Reineke said about diversity. Superintendent Dave Versteeg says there is no formal process that is necessary in changing the name.
"I don't think there's anything stopping you from saying we like that name and we want to name the building that," Versteeg said to the board.
Versteeg said after the meeting that he's not sure exactly what the next step is, but that his was a good step in the right direction towards naming the administrative center.
