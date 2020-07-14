Long list of area players highlight Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams

The Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday. Many area players were recognized as the best in both the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions
In the Top of Iowa East, Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Player of the Year honors. The star freshman was an anchor behind the plate all season for the Knights. He has a .485 batting average and hit four home runs, eight doubles and a triple this year.
Northwood-Kensett coach Jeff Ferstein was named Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year. Under Ferstein's lead, the Vikings held a 7-4 regular season record and earned big wins against Newman Catholic, Rockford and Lake Mills.
In the Top of Iowa West, Lake Mills took home both of the top two awards after winning the conference. Junior Casey Hanson earned the Player of the Year award after a solid year on the mound and at the plate. Hanson was 4-0 this year on the bump, striking out 57 batters. He also held a .395 batting average.
Lake Mills head coach Chris Throne was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title. The squad finished a perfect 6-0 in the West and finished the regular season with and 8-6 record.
*Players in bold are area players.
Top of Iowa West first team
Sr. Andrew Arndorfer, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Derek Froendt, Forest City
Jr. Brock Moore, Forest City
Fr. Kellen Moore, Forest City
So. Reece Moore, Forest City
Jr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Dalton Graff, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Fr. Brady Hanson, Lake Mills
Jr. Casey Hanson, Lake Mills
Jr. Kade Hobbs, North Iowa
So. Braden Walk, West Hancock
Top of Iowa West second team
Sr. Colby Graves, Bishop Garrigan
Jr. Joe Meis, Bishop Garrigan
So. Truman Knudtson, Forest City
Jr. Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Jared Shaw, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Mason Fritz, Lake Mills
Sr. Chett Helming, Lake Mills
Jr. Max Schaefer, North Iowa
So. Jay Heinen, North Union
Sr. Noah Morphew, North Union
Sr. Braden Pierce, North Union
Jr. Cayson Barnes, West Hancock
Sr. Cole Wood, West Hancock
Top of Iowa West honorable mention
Sr. Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Kagen Benton, Forest City
So. Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Jackson Rice, Lake Mills
Sr. Cedric Frerichs, North Iowa
Top of Iowa East first team
So. Chase Berding, Central Springs
Jr. Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Fr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic
So. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic
Sr. Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic
Fr. Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic
Jr. Cade Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Spencer Krabbe, Osage
So. Tyler Oberfoell, Osage
So. Kolton Lyman, Rockford
Sr. Trey Norby, Rockford
Jr. Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Jr. Carter Salz, St. Ansgar
Sr. Mark Williams, St. Ansgar
Jr. Kellen Cameron, West Fork
Top of Iowa East second team
Sr. Mason Hanft, Central Springs
Sr. Max Howes, Central Springs
So. Max Hillegas, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Kristian Holmvig, Nashua-Plainfield
So. Elijah Brinkley, Newman Catholic
Sr. Jacob Nelson, Newman Catholic
So. Chet Buss, North Butler
Sr. Ross Dearmoun, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Isaac Renteria, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Gavin Schaefer, Osage
Sr. Brett Hansen, Rockford
Jr. Justice Jones, Rockford
Jr. Taylor Hillman, St. Ansgar
Jr. Kayden Ames, West Fork
Jr. Noah Maske, West Fork
Jr. Jakob Washington, West Fork
Top of Iowa East honorable mention
So. Drew Kelley, Central Springs
So. Sam Fundermann, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. John Fitzsimmons, Newman Catholic
So. Kolben Miller, North Butler
Sr. Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Mason O’Malley, Osage
Sr. Kole Menne, Rockford
Sr. John May, St. Ansgar
Jr. Levi Janssen, Wes Fork
