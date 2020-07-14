Long list of area players highlight Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday. Many area players were recognized as the best in both the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions

In the Top of Iowa East, Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Player of the Year honors. The star freshman was an anchor behind the plate all season for the Knights. He has a .485 batting average and hit four home runs, eight doubles and a triple this year.

Northwood-Kensett coach Jeff Ferstein was named Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year. Under Ferstein's lead, the Vikings held a 7-4 regular season record and earned big wins against Newman Catholic, Rockford and Lake Mills.

In the Top of Iowa West, Lake Mills took home both of the top two awards after winning the conference. Junior Casey Hanson earned the Player of the Year award after a solid year on the mound and at the plate. Hanson was 4-0 this year on the bump, striking out 57 batters. He also held a .395 batting average.

Lake Mills head coach Chris Throne was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title. The squad finished a perfect 6-0 in the West and finished the regular season with and 8-6 record.

*Players in bold are area players.

Top of Iowa West first team