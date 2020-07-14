You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Long list of area players highlight Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams
0 comments

Long list of area players highlight Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams

{{featured_button_text}}

The Top of Iowa All-Conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday. Many area players were recognized as the best in both the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions

In the Top of Iowa East, Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Player of the Year honors. The star freshman was an anchor behind the plate all season for the Knights. He has a .485 batting average and hit four home runs, eight doubles and a triple this year.

BBall Newman vs. Forest City 1

Newman Catholic freshman Max Burt connects with a pitch against Forest City earlier this season at Forest City.

Northwood-Kensett coach Jeff Ferstein was named Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year. Under Ferstein's lead, the Vikings held a 7-4 regular season record and earned big wins against Newman Catholic, Rockford and Lake Mills.

In the Top of Iowa West, Lake Mills took home both of the top two awards after winning the conference. Junior Casey Hanson earned the Player of the Year award after a solid year on the mound and at the plate. Hanson was 4-0 this year on the bump, striking out 57 batters. He also held a .395 batting average.

Lake Mills head coach Chris Throne was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title. The squad finished a perfect 6-0 in the West and finished the regular season with and 8-6 record.

*Players in bold are area players.

Top of Iowa West first team

Sr. Andrew Arndorfer, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Derek Froendt, Forest City

Jr. Brock Moore, Forest City

Fr. Kellen Moore, Forest City

So. Reece Moore, Forest City

Jr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Landon Dalbeck, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Dalton Graff, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Fr. Brady Hanson, Lake Mills

Jr. Casey Hanson, Lake Mills

Jr. Kade Hobbs, North Iowa

So. Braden Walk, West Hancock

Top of Iowa West second team

Sr. Colby Graves, Bishop Garrigan

Jr. Joe Meis, Bishop Garrigan

So. Truman Knudtson, Forest City

Jr. Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Jared Shaw, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Mason Fritz, Lake Mills

Sr. Chett Helming, Lake Mills

Jr. Max Schaefer, North Iowa

So. Jay Heinen, North Union

Sr. Noah Morphew, North Union

Sr. Braden Pierce, North Union

Jr. Cayson Barnes, West Hancock

Sr. Cole Wood, West Hancock

Top of Iowa West honorable mention

Sr. Marcus Plathe, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Kagen Benton, Forest City

So. Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Jackson Rice, Lake Mills

Sr. Cedric Frerichs, North Iowa

Top of Iowa East first team

So. Chase Berding, Central Springs

Jr. Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Fr. Max Burt, Newman Catholic

So. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic

Sr. Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic

Fr. Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Jr. Cade Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Spencer Krabbe, Osage

So. Tyler Oberfoell, Osage

So. Kolton Lyman, Rockford

Sr. Trey Norby, Rockford

Jr. Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

Jr. Carter Salz, St. Ansgar

Sr. Mark Williams, St. Ansgar

Jr. Kellen Cameron, West Fork

Top of Iowa East second team

Sr. Mason Hanft, Central Springs

Sr. Max Howes, Central Springs

So. Max Hillegas, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Kristian Holmvig, Nashua-Plainfield

So. Elijah Brinkley, Newman Catholic

Sr. Jacob Nelson, Newman Catholic

So. Chet Buss, North Butler

Sr. Ross Dearmoun, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Isaac Renteria, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Gavin Schaefer, Osage

Sr. Brett Hansen, Rockford

Jr. Justice Jones, Rockford

Jr. Taylor Hillman, St. Ansgar

Jr. Kayden Ames, West Fork

Jr. Noah Maske, West Fork

Jr. Jakob Washington, West Fork

Top of Iowa East honorable mention

So. Drew Kelley, Central Springs

So. Sam Fundermann, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. John Fitzsimmons, Newman Catholic

So. Kolben Miller, North Butler

Sr. Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Mason O’Malley, Osage

Sr. Kole Menne, Rockford

Sr. John May, St. Ansgar

Jr. Levi Janssen, Wes Fork

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

‘Everybody back to school’ should be goal, governor says

‘Everybody back to school’ should be goal, governor says

  • Updated

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pledged to work with schools to ensure districts are prepared to safely open schools this fall amid the new coronavirus pandemic, and said “the goal should be to get everybody back to school.”

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Newman Catholic vs St. Ansgar baseball, 07-03-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News