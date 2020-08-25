Long hot days call for shortened school

“Not really in the decision making process. Obviously it just adds another factor to the heat,” Adams said. “As far as us deciding if we were going to let students out or cancel school, the masks have nothing to do with that.”

Newman Catholic isn’t the only district letting students out early due to heat. West Fork, St. Ansgar and Central Springs have cut school short on some days early this week. Smaller schools with older buildings often don’t have A/C throughout the whole building.

“We’ve been adding as we’ve gone,” Adams said. “Like I said, we’re about 60 percent A/C right now and the plans are in the next couple years that we’ll be fully air-conditioned.”

The Mason City school district isn't worried about the heat, as all buildings in the district have A/C. Unless there was a malfunction, don't expect the Mohawks to cut school short anytime soon.

While it’s not uncommon for small schools to cut days short when it is hot due to older buildings’ lack of A/C, it is rare to have those days in general. According to wunderground.com, the temperature on Aug. 25 last year in Mason City reached 73 degrees.

This year? 93 degrees.